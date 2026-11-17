The casting couch remains a widely discussed issue in the film industry. Several actors have spoken about exploitation and their experiences over the years. Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan has also weighed in on the subject. The actor admitted that such practices exist in the industry even today and that exploitation is not limited to any one gender.

In a chat with Raw Talks With VK. Ramya said, “Look at the Epstein Files. It happened even in a place like that (the US), where women are so forward. And yet, they had to face something like this. So you cannot say that it does not happen here. It does happen; it did happen, and it will happen. But how it happened, whether you were given a choice to say yes or no, will change with time.”

She added, “That's the truth of this. By force, by choice, or casually. It will be happening; it is happening; nobody can deny it. Because ours is a glamorous profession, people talk about it. How many women face this outside too? It happens everywhere and without gender variation.”

Ramya Krishnan also recalled the difficult working conditions women faced earlier in the film industry. She said that film sets lacked basic facilities such as washrooms, caravans and private spaces to change clothes. The female actors would sometimes relieve themselves in bottles while sitting inside Ambassador cars.

Ramya shared they would also do their own makeup between shoots to save time. Comparing those days with the present, Ramya said actors today were 'blessed' as they had not experienced even a quarter of the difficulties faced by their predecessors.

Ramya Krishnan was last seen in Jailer 2 alongside Rajinikanth. The actor now has Raaka, Sri Sri, Pocket Novel, Tera Yaar Hoon Mein and more films in the lineup.

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