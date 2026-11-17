Mumbai witnessed a starry night when celebrities from the world of fashion and Bollywood assembled under one roof on Monday night for The Earthshot Prize 2026 summit.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 is the sixth and largest edition of the global environmental award founded by Prince William in 2020.

For the big night, actors Shahid Kapoor, Tamannaah, Triptii Dimri, Shanaya Kapoor and designers like Manish Malhotra, Anaita Shroff Adajania showed up in their traditional best. Oppenheimer actor Rami Malek also turned up for the event in Mumbai.

Hosted in Mumbai, on November 16-17, 2026, alongside Mumbai Climate Week, this is the first time that the award ceremony has come to India.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are attending the multi-day events, which feature 5,000 global delegates, heads of state, innovators, and celebrities.

The Awards Night features live performances and will stream globally on Prime Video on November 30, 2026.

This year features the first-ever Children's Earthshot Awards alongside the main ceremony.

Sharing pictures from the soiree, Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "The lovely Isha Ambani @mamamagish knows how to make an evening special! Such an elegant welcome for Tory Burch @toryburch on her return to India. The most incredibly beautiful table, delicious Indian food and so much warmth and thoughtfulness in every detail. I absolutely loved the setting, the company and of course, the opportunity to spend time with Tory, whose journey in building such an incredible brand is truly inspiring.

"Also attended the @vogueindia @earthshotprize talk, hosted by editrix @rochelle.pinto and @jacindaardern Such an important conversation about our planet, bringing together inspiring people and ideas. I love that fashion can be a platform for conversations that go beyond fashion and make us think about the bigger picture."

Manish Malhotra also shared a sneak-peek from the night.

Sharing pictures Manish Malhotra wrote, "Incredibly Grand and a very Pretty table set up by @mamamagish for @toryburch from a super indian dinner to warm conversations ..fashion to life .. made it all a beautiful evening and just before that was the @vogueindia soirée by @rochelle.pinto for the @earthshotprize ... in the presence of the OneAndOnly amazing #AnnaWintour and in the morning was @diviathani in conversation with Anna on the Met and Vogueworld at the event by @condenastindia .. so like the track being played on this post it's been Raat and Din of fashion and inspired conversations and learning's ..."

Alia Bhatt will reportedly join the starry line up of prsenters tonight.