Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has added a brand new Land Rover Defender Octa to his garage. The actor has bought the most expensive version of the luxury SUV on sale in the Indian market. It comes at a price of Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom), while the on-road price ranges in the vicinity of Rs 3 crore. The update was shared on social media via Instagram, showing the actor driving the vehicle at Mumbai Airport.

Popular SUV In Bollywood

Land Rover Defender has become one of the popular choices among Bollywood celebrities. Similarly, the Octa at the helm of the range finds a home in the garages of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Harshavardhan Rane, Sunny Deol, and others.

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Shahid Kapoor's Defender Octa

Shahid Kapoor's Octa is finished in Charente Grey, a satin grey shade offered by Land Rover. The SUV is fitted with gloss-black 22-inch alloy wheels, giving the exterior a darker, more restrained look. The Octa differs visibly from the standard Defender. It gets revised front and rear bumpers, a larger grille, wider wheel arches, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a quad-exhaust setup.

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Defender Octa: Cabin

Based on the pictures, the actor has chosen a Burnt Sienna and Ebony upholstery theme for the cabin of the SUV. The cabin combines warm reddish-brown leather with black elements and red accents. It also gets features like an 11.4-inch infotainment display, a refrigerator built into the center console, and more.

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Defender Octa: Powertrain

The Defender Octa uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance. It produces 626 bhp at 5,855rpm and 750 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Octa is a five-seat SUV and is positioned above the regular Defender line-up in both price and performance.

Shahid Kapoor's Cars

Apart from the Land Rover Defender Octa, Shahid Kapoor is the owner of luxurious cars like Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, BMW M2, and others. He is also reported to be the owner of bikes like the BMW R nineT, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, and more.