Actor Harshvardhan Rane has received a brand-new Land Rover Defender Octa from Sanam Teri Kasam producer Deepak Mukut. The producer shared photographs of the key handover on Instagram, describing the SUV as a gesture of appreciation for Rane's support during the film's re-release. The performance-oriented version of the SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom) and is one of the popular choices among celebrities.

Instagram Post

Mukut said the gift was linked to Rane's role in backing the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam last year. In his caption, he wrote that just as the actor had stood by the film, he was now standing by his word, calling the Defender "a small gesture of my appreciation."

Rane reshared the photographs and thanked the producer, calling him "truly a man of your word." He also used the moment to make a public request for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, saying he would return with fans on his birthday next month to seek Mukut's approval for a sequel.

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Land Rover Defender Octa

The Defender Octa is the most expensive Defender variant currently sold in India. Powering the Octa is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance. It produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm, sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

The Octa is not simply a regular Defender with a larger engine. It receives revised front and rear bumpers, a larger grille, wider wheel arches, 20-inch alloy wheels and a quad-exhaust setup, giving it a more aggressive stance than the standard model.

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Those changes, combined with the V8 powertrain, place the Octa firmly at the top of Land Rover's Defender range in India. The SUV's blend of luxury, off-road hardware and outright performance makes it a notably extravagant choice for a personal gift. It also has its place in the garage of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan.

Harshvardhan Rane's Cars

The Defender Octa joins an unusually varied collection in Harshvardhan Rane's garage. Among his vehicles is a Force Traveller converted into a fully equipped camper van, which he gifted himself in 2022 and regularly uses for camping trips.

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He also owns a Toyota Innova Hycross, a Maruti Suzuki Jimny and a custom-built Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. The Defender Octa now stands out as the most expensive addition to that line-up.