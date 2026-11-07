Renault Duster Strong Hybrid First Drive Review: A New Direction, But Is It Efficient Enough?

Can a hybrid powertrain give the Renault Duster a fresh edge in an increasingly competitive SUV market? The latest iteration brings a significant change under the bonnet, pairing a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors. Renault claims fuel efficiency of up to 29 km/l, a figure that sets expectations fairly high. But does the new Duster deliver a convincing balance of performance, efficiency and everyday usability?

Design and Features: Familiar SUV Character, Practical Cabin

The Duster retains the upright, muscular stance that has been central to its identity. At the front, it gets full LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and an illuminated Duster logo integrated into the grille. The design remains purposeful rather than overly elaborate, while the 18-inch alloy wheels add some visual presence. At the rear, a horizontal LED light bar connects the tail-lamp elements, giving the SUV a distinctive lighting signature.

Practicality is another consideration, particularly for buyers looking at a family SUV. The Strong Hybrid offers 372 litres of boot space up to the parcel shelf, which increases to approximately 544 litres when measured up to the roof. That is a useful amount of luggage capacity for everyday duties and longer journeys, and it makes the Duster less compromised than one might expect from a hybrid SUV.

Inside, the cabin gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. Equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity and a powered tailgate. The top-spec variant also gets ventilated front seats and six-way power adjustment for the front seats. The presence of physical buttons for commonly used functions is welcome, as it makes basic adjustments easier while driving.

However, the equipment list is not without omissions. Even the top-spec variant misses out on a 360-degree camera, Auto dimming IRVM and ADAS. These are notable absences in a segment where buyers increasingly expect a more comprehensive safety and convenience package.

Performance and Driving Experience: Smooth Response, Mixed Efficiency

The Duster Strong Hybrid combines a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110 PS and 175 Nm of torque with two electric motors. The combined system output is rated at 160 PS, while peak motor torque stands at 208 Nm. Power is channelled through a automatic transmission.

The initial response is one of the more noticeable aspects of the hybrid setup. In EV mode, the Duster moves off smartly, with the immediate torque delivery giving it a quick response at lower speeds.The system switches between electric and petrol power automatically, depending on the driving conditions and the amount of power required. Once the petrol engine takes over, performance remains adequate for quick overtakes and relaxed highway cruising. The transition between the two sources of power is intended to make the most of electric assistance, particularly in stop-start city traffic.

Fuel efficiency, though, is where the Duster's hybrid credentials face a more demanding test. I drove the SUV for approximately 130 kilometers, with around 80 per cent of the route covering city roads and the remaining 20 per cent on the highway. The displayed efficiency stood at 18 km/l at the start, climbed to around 21 km/l midway through the drive and settled at 17 km/l by the end.

For a 1.8-litre petrol SUV with electric assistance, that is a reasonable result, but it is not particularly impressive when viewed against Renault's claimed figure of up to 29 km/l. These readings are based on a single drive and should not be treated as a definitive long-term efficiency assessment. Traffic, driving style and road conditions will all have a bearing on the final figure.

Efficiency aside, the Duster retains some of the qualities that made the regular version appealing. Ride quality, handling and steering feedback remain among its stronger attributes. The suspension manages to absorb potholes and uneven surfaces without making the SUV feel unsettled when driven with more enthusiasm. It strikes a useful balance between comfort and body control, while the steering offers a reassuring level of feedback.

Braking is another positive aspect of the driving experience. The response feels precise and predictable, both at lower speeds and when slowing down from highway pace. Overall, the hybrid powertrain adds a new dimension to the Duster without significantly altering its familiar driving character.

Verdict: A More Efficient Duster, With Some Caveats

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh for the Evolution variant, going up to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Emotion, ex-showroom. Its pricing appears competitive, although the final buying decision will depend on the variant being considered and the equipment on offer.

Against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Duster has a practical advantage in terms of boot space, with 372 litres available up to the parcel shelf. It also retains the ride comfort and handling that make it an engaging SUV to drive. Depending on the variants being compared, it could also have a lower purchase price than its hybrid rivals.

However, the real-world efficiency recorded during my drive did not come particularly close to Renault's claimed 29 km/l figure. The absence of a 360-degree camera and ADAS in the top variant also leaves room for improvement.

The Duster Strong Hybrid makes a case for itself through its driving dynamics, cabin practicality and competitive positioning. It is not an outright game-changer on the basis of fuel efficiency alone, but it offers buyers another powertrain choice in a segment where hybrid SUVs are gaining traction. Whether it becomes the more sensible buy will depend on how much value buyers place on its driving experience against its efficiency and equipment compromises.