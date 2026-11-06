Thinking Of Buying A Pre-Owned Car This Dhanteras? 5 Checks That Could Save You Money

A shiny car parked outside a dealership can look like the perfect bargain. The interiors are clean, the paint looks fresh and the seller promises that it has been maintained well. But what happens when you take it home and discover an engine problem, a hidden accident repair or a pending loan?

Buying a pre-owned car can save you a considerable amount of money. But the purchase price is only one part of the deal. An overlooked defect or incomplete paperwork can turn an affordable car into an expensive mistake.

Sanjeet Singh Talwar, Managing Director, AutoMovers Group, told NDTV that buyers should take their time before committing to a purchase. From examining service records to checking the vehicle's paperwork, a few precautions can help prevent expensive surprises.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Here are five things Sanjeet Singh Talwar of AutoMovers Group recommends checking before buying a pre-owned car.

1. Service History: What Has The Previous Owner Done To The Car?

A used car's past can tell you a lot about its future. Ask the seller for the service booklet, maintenance invoices and repair bills. Check whether the vehicle was serviced regularly and whether major repairs were carried out.

Pay attention to expenses involving the engine, gearbox, clutch, brakes and suspension. These are areas where neglected maintenance can lead to substantial bills. A missing service record does not automatically mean the car is poorly maintained. But it makes verification more difficult.

Talwar recommends checking the vehicle's maintenance history instead of relying entirely on the seller's assurances. If possible, verify the records with an authorised service centre.

2. Engine And Mechanical Condition: Don't Skip The Test Drive

A car may look immaculate but have mechanical problems hidden underneath. Before buying, have an independent mechanic inspect the engine, gearbox, brakes, suspension, tyres and electrical systems. Look for oil leaks, unusual noises, excessive smoke or warning lights.

A test drive is equally important.

Drive the car under different conditions, where possible. Check whether the engine starts smoothly, gears shift properly and brakes respond as expected. Watch for unusual vibrations, steering problems or suspension noises.

A short drive around the parking area is not enough to judge a vehicle's condition.

Talwar advises buyers not to depend only on how a car looks or sounds during a brief inspection. An expert assessment can help identify problems that may not be immediately visible.

3. Accident History: A Fresh Coat Of Paint Can Hide Problems

A freshly painted car is not necessarily a well-maintained car. Check the body panels for differences in paint colour, uneven gaps, dents, rust and signs of repair. Look closely at the doors, bumpers, bonnet and boot.

Uneven panel alignment or inconsistent paint could indicate previous damage. However, repainting alone does not prove that a car has been involved in a serious accident.

Ask the seller about previous repairs. If something feels suspicious, get the vehicle inspected for structural damage. An independent mechanic can examine areas that buyers often overlook, including the chassis and underbody. Talwar's advice is to investigate anything that appears unusual rather than accepting the seller's explanation without verification.

4. Documents: Check The RC, Insurance And Pending Challans

This is one check buyers cannot afford to miss. The Registration Certificate (RC) should match the vehicle's registration number, chassis number and engine number. Also verify the seller's identity and whether the person selling the car is its registered owner.

Before making the payment, check:

RC: Verify ownership details and registration information.

Verify ownership details and registration information. Insurance: Check whether the policy is valid and arrange its transfer.

Check whether the policy is valid and arrange its transfer. PUC certificate: Ensure the pollution certificate is valid.

Ensure the pollution certificate is valid. Pending challans: Check whether traffic fines remain unpaid.

Check whether traffic fines remain unpaid. Outstanding loans: Confirm whether the vehicle has any active hypothecation.

Confirm whether the vehicle has any active hypothecation. Ownership transfer: Ensure the transfer application and supporting documents are completed correctly.

Buyers can use the government's Parivahan portal⁠ to check available vehicle registration information and the e-Challan to check traffic fines. If the car has an outstanding loan, the financier's consent and the appropriate loan-clearance formalities must be addressed before the ownership transfer.

5. Total Cost: Is The Car Really A Bargain?

The seller's asking price is not the final cost of owning a used car. You may have to spend money on tyres, servicing, insurance, battery replacement or repairs soon after purchase. These expenses can change the economics of the deal.

{Illustrative figures. Actual expenses depend on the vehicle's condition.}

The cheaper car may eventually cost more. Talwar advises buyers to calculate expenses beyond the purchase price. A vehicle in better condition, with fewer immediate repair requirements, can sometimes offer better value even if its asking price is higher.

Buying A Used Car? Don't Let A Low Price Rush You

A pre-owned car can be a smart purchase, especially for buyers who want to avoid the steep initial cost of a new vehicle. But the decision should not be based on appearance or price alone.

As Sanjeet Singh Talwar, Managing Director of AutoMovers Group, points out, buyers should take the time to examine the vehicle, check its documents and seek a mechanic's opinion before making a commitment.

A thorough inspection today could save you from an expensive repair bill tomorrow. The golden rule: Never pay for a car you haven't properly checked.