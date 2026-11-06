Physical Gold vs Gold ETFs vs Silver: What To Buy This Dhanteras

The Dhanteras shopping list has traditionally been simple. Buy a gold coin, a piece of jewellery or a silver utensil. For families looking to invest in precious metals, however, the choices have changed.

Gold ETFs have emerged as a convenient alternative to physical gold. Silver, meanwhile, is attracting attention from buyers looking for a relatively affordable way to participate in the precious metals rally. And the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB), once a popular investment choice, is no longer available through fresh government issuances.

Gold and silver prices have eased ahead of the festival, offering some relief to buyers after a volatile year. On November 6, gold and silver futures traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). But a lower price does not automatically make an asset a better investment. Physical gold serves a different purpose from a Gold ETF. Silver, too, comes with its own risks.

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“People still ask when the next gold bond is coming. The honest answer is that, for now, there isn't one,” says Amit Modak, Director, PNGS.

Physical Gold, Gold ETFs Or Silver: What Should You Buy?

The answer depends on whether you want gold for a family occasion, a long-term investment or a combination of both.

Gold ETFs: The Investment Option Gaining Ground

Gold ETFs are increasingly finding a place in investors' portfolios. Unlike physical gold, they do not involve making charges, storage worries or the risk of keeping jewellery at home.

Investors can buy Gold ETF units through a demat account during market hours. The investment can be as small as the price of one unit. The units can also be sold on the stock exchange when required.

According to the World Gold Council, Indian Gold ETFs attracted net inflows of around Rs 4,450 crore in September 2026, the highest in seven months. They also added more than 1.4 lakh investor folios during the month.

“People are no longer waiting for a perfect window. They want to put aside a little gold every month, the same way their parents bought a coin every Diwali. ETFs make that habit easy,” Amit Modak told NDTV.

For those without a demat account, gold mutual funds offer another route. These funds invest in Gold ETFs and allow investors to build exposure through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

Physical Gold Still Has A Place In The Dhanteras Shopping Basket

For many Indian households, gold is more than an investment. It is a gift, a family tradition and an asset that can be passed down generations. That is why physical gold continues to make sense for jewellery buyers and families purchasing coins for Dhanteras or Lakshmi puja.

But buyers should remember that the price of jewellery includes more than the value of gold.

Silver: An Alternative, But Not A Substitute For Gold

Silver has a different investment profile from gold. Its price is influenced not only by investor demand but also by industrial consumption, including its use in electronics and solar applications. That can make silver more volatile. Its price movements may be sharper than those of gold, particularly during periods of changing industrial demand or investor sentiment.

For investors who want silver exposure without buying utensils or coins, Silver ETFs offer a convenient alternative. But they should not be mistaken for a low-risk investment. Silver prices can fall sharply, and ETF returns depend on the underlying metal's performance. Silver may suit investors willing to take higher price risk. It is not necessarily the better choice simply because its price per gram is lower than gold.

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Why The Old Favourite Has Lost Some Shine

For years, Sovereign Gold Bonds were among the most attractive ways to invest in gold. Investors received returns linked to gold prices along with 2.5% annual interest on the original investment amount.

But the government has not opened a fresh SGB tranche since February 2024. Investors looking to buy them today have to search for existing bonds on the NSE or BSE. This can be difficult because trading volumes in several series are thin.

There is also a tax change to consider. Since April 1, 2026, the maturity tax exemption is restricted to individuals who subscribed at the original issue and held the bonds continuously until maturity. Investors buying SGBs on the exchange do not get this exemption.

Modak says the comparison has changed for investors looking at SGBs today. “You are no longer choosing between two products on a shelf. You are choosing between one that is easy to buy and one you have to go looking for,” he says.

Existing SGB investors, however, need not rush to sell. Those who bought bonds at the original issue and hold them until maturity can still benefit from the applicable tax exemption. Selling early could mean giving up that advantage.

Digital Gold: Convenient, But Is It Safe?

Digital gold allows investors to buy small quantities of gold through apps. But convenience should not be confused with regulatory protection.

In November 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cautioned investors that digital gold products offered by online platforms operate outside its regulatory framework. These products do not enjoy the investor protection mechanisms available for regulated securities-market investments.

Gold ETFs and gold mutual funds offer a regulated alternative for investors who want financial exposure to gold without physically storing it.

So, What Should You Buy This Dhanteras?

The simplest way to decide is to separate festive purchases from investments. “Gold has always been the most patient asset in an Indian home,” says Modak. “The format has changed over the generations, from jewellery to coins to bonds to ETFs. What hasn't changed is the idea behind it: buy steadily, buy genuine, and hold it with patience.”

The takeaway this Dhanteras is straightforward. Buy physical gold if you want something to wear, gift or pass down. Consider Gold ETFs if your primary objective is investment and convenience. Silver can add diversification, but its higher volatility deserves attention.

And don't feel compelled to buy more simply because it is Dhanteras. A festive purchase and a long-term investment are two different decisions.