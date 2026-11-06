Kanika Kapoor Makes First Public Appearance At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party After Divorce Announcement

Singer Kanika Kapoor made a stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last night days after announcing her divorce from London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani. Clad in a shimmery silver saree, Kanika Kapoor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Story. In the first picture, she is seen striking a perfect pose with Manish Malhotra. Thanking the host, Kanika wrote, "Thank you MM for a wonderful evening."

In another picture, she is seen making goofy faces with Raveena Tandon's daugter Rasha Thadani and Tamannaah. She also shared a picture with Veer Pahariya.

In the carousel post of actor Sayani Gupta, Kanika featured in a groupfie with Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar.

Mumbai witnessed the biggest Diwali night as A-listers like Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Karisma Kapoor and others arrived in their festive best.

On November 3, Kanika Kapoor shared on an Instagram Story that she had decided to separate and end her marriage with Gautam.

"Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward," she wrote.

Kanika was earlier married to businessman Raj Chandok, with whom she shares three children - daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj.

Kanika married Raj in 1998, when she was just 18 years old. Following their marriage, she moved to London, where she lived for several years and raised her children.

They called it quits in 2012. Kanika returned to India to pursue her career in music.

Kanika married Gautam, whom she knows for 15 years, in 2022, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in London.

Kanika Kapoor rose to fame with her breakthrough song Baby Doll from Sunny Leone's film Ragini MMS 2 in 2014. Composed by Meet Bros, the song became an instant hit, establishing Kanika as a popular playback singer. Her hitlist includes Lovely, from Happy New Year, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the same year.

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