Malaika Arora Attends Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party With Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta, Skips Photo-Op

Malaika Arora lit up ace designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last night held in Mumbai. She was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta. However, the rumoured couple gave the shutterbugs a miss on the red carpet. Malaika solo posed for the paparazzi, and tactfully made gestures to call Harsh before they left the party together.

Before leaving the party, Harsh greeted the shutterbugs and showed thumbs up to the paparazzi.

For the party, Malaika went all blingy. She teamed up a white shirt with an OTT pink-and-white lehenga. Malaika looked gorgeous as always.

Malaika Arora's ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also joined the party. However, the former couple didn't cross each other's paths.

According to a DNA India report, Harsh Mehta is a diamond merchant.

Rumours of Malaika dating the 33-year-old Harsh Mehta began when the duo attended Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai last October (2025).

She seemed to be in great spirits and was seen enjoying the night with a man. The two were spotted chatting throughout the show and later leaving the venue one after the other, which immediately sparked dating rumours online.

In recent times, the rumoured couple were spotted together on various occasions.

In Februray, the couple was spotted vacationing in Italy.

A viral picture featuring the lovebirds during their Italian vacation surfaced on social media. The duo was spotted at the Trevi Fountain, which went straight into the rumour mill. In the frame, Malaika Arora was seen leaning towards her rumoured boyfriend, Harsh Mehta, as he captured the cosy selfie.

They were dressed in muted ensembles, painting the town red with their cosy picture.

In March this year, Malaika attended Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's reception in Mumbai. Harsh Mehta was present over there too, but ditched photographers.

Before this, Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two started dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024.

Earlier, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who married in 1998, divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.

Also Read | Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan Arrive Hand-In-Hand In A Rare Appearance At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash