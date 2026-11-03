Malaika Arora's Abu Dhabi Getaway Has Ideas For Your Diwali Vacation

Looking for a holiday destination this Diwali? Abu Dhabi could be worth considering. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently visited the UAE capital and shared glimpses of her trip on social media.

From exploring art and visiting museums to visiting mosques, her trip offers some ideas for those planning a Diwali getaway.

"A little getaway, a little wonder, and so many moments to bring home. From getting lost in the magic of teamLab to slowing down over a lovely meal, Abu Dhabi gave me so much to smile about. If you're thinking of a little escape with your favourite people this Diwali, this could be yours," she captioned her post.

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Here are five reasons to visit Abu Dhabi, taking inspiration from Malaika's trip.

teamLab Phenomena

One of the places Malaika visited was teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. It is an art space filled with colourful lights and creative displays. Visitors can walk around and explore different art installations. The experience is unlike a regular museum visit.

Some installations change with movement and the surroundings. It is not a regular art gallery where you only look at paintings. Here, you can explore and interact with the artwork.

You can get access to different art installations with one ticket. The experience is open to adults aged 13 and above, while children aged 4 to 12 need a child ticket. Children below 4 can enter for free.

Ticket prices:

- Adults (13 years and above): AED 155 (around Rs 4,000). The earlier listed price is AED 165 (around Rs 4,260).

- Children (4 to 12 years): AED 55 (around Rs 1,420).

- Children below 4: Free entry.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Malaika also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The mosque is known for its grand design and beautiful architecture. It is also a place where visitors can spend some quiet time. She shared a glimpse of her visit on social media.

The mosque has 82 domes and more than 1,000 columns. It has beautiful floral designs, 24-carat-gold-gilded chandeliers and white marble flooring. Its main prayer hall features one of the world's largest hand-knotted carpets. It is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's founding father.

General entry is free, but visitors need to register for an access pass. Visitors must wear modest clothing. Women should cover their hair, arms and legs. The mosque is open to visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Natural History Museum

Her trip also included the Natural History Museum. The museum takes visitors through the history of life on Earth. Malaika shared pictures from the visit. It has a real piece of the Moon that people are allowed to touch.

The rock, called Ash Shaqqah 002, is displayed in the museum's Story of Earth gallery. It was once part of the Moon but was thrown into space after an asteroid hit the lunar surface. The rock then travelled towards Earth because of gravity and landed in the Libyan desert. It remained there for a long time before scientists identified it as a piece of the Moon in 2024.

This gallery has dinosaur fossils, including Stan, a Tyrannosaurus rex that lived around 67 million years ago. Visitors can see a model of a four-tusked elephant that lived in Abu Dhabi around seven million years ago. The museum is spread across 35,000 square metres on Saadiyat Island. It was designed by Dutch architecture firm Mecanoo.

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National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

Another stop was the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi. Visitors can see different kinds of marine life here. Malaika shared a glimpse of the underwater world. Located in Al Qana, it is the largest aquarium in the Middle East.

The aquarium is home to more than 46,000 marine animals from over 300 species. It has more than 60 attractions spread across 10 themed zones. Visitors can see different types of sea animals and learn about life underwater.

Visitors can try scuba diving and swim alongside sharks, stingrays and other fish. The Bu Tinah Island section has one of the largest coral reef tanks in the region. It shows marine life found around shallow waters, seagrass beds and mangroves. Visitors can see more than 200 sharks and rays from 25 species. The opening hours are from 10 am to 10 pm, every day.

Dining

Malaika also made time to enjoy good food during her Abu Dhabi trip. She shared a glimpse of her meal and ended the video holding a bowl. With a smile, she said, "I'm a happy girl now."