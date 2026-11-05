'Louder Cheers Than Ranbir And Yash': Internet Reacts To Sunny Deol's Hanuman Entry In <i>Ramayana</i>

It's no longer a secret that Sunny Deol as Hanuman will feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Second part. But the makers have finally unveiled the first look of Hauman in the post-credit scene of Ramayana, which released in theatres today worldwide. Sunny Deol's first glimpse as Hanman has already flooded X, with some claiming his entry scene received the louder cheers than Ranbir Kapoor who plays Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

Breaking Down Sunny Deol's Entry Scene

In the post-credit scene, Hanuman is seen making his presence felt as wild animals in the jungle run here and there.

Without revealing Sunny Deol's face as Lord Hanuman, he is seen flying in the sky with a chant, 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Sunny Deol's Hanuman is introduced with five iconic singers Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh and Mohit Chauhan coming together to bring the timeless devotion of Hanuman Chalisa to life.

Internet's Reaction

The clip went viral on X.

A user wrote, "Sunny Deol's entry as Hanuman Ji, he says Jai Shri Ram and Hanuman Chalisa plays in the background. That's how peak peaks."

Another user wrote, "BIG Surprise ! @iamsunnydeol as LORD HANUMAN in the end credits of #Ramayana! And what an entry! The powerhouse performer brings his trademark energy to the divine character.Did this cameo give you GOOSEBUMPS?"

"What a time for #SunnyDeol post historical success of #Gadar2. Now with his few seconds of clip as Hanuman Ji from #RamayanaPart1. Sunny Deol has received loudest cheers even more than #RanbirKapoor and #Yash.He will be most talking point in 2028 when #RamayanaPart2 arrives," wrote another.

A Sunny Deol fan wrote, "SunnyDeol 's entry in #RamayanaMovie is something else! His towering personality, massive body, powerful physique and unbelievable screen presence make him look absolutely PERFECT for the role of Lord Hanuman.

"The moment he appears on screen, the entire atmosphere changes. His powerful personality, muscular build, commanding presence and larger-than-life aura give you genuine goosebumps.

"Sunny Deol has always been known for his larger-than-life screen presence, but this avatar takes things to another level. He looks like a true embodiment of strength, devotion and power."

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is the most ambitious project that Indian cinema has ever seen.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and others.