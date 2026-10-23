Malaika Arora Turns 53: Simple Habits That Keep The Star Fit And Active

Malaika Arora is one of Bollywood's most recognisable fitness enthusiasts. She is known for her toned physique, energetic dance performances and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. The actress turns 53 on October 23, 2026. From practising yoga to including strength training in her workouts, the actor has spoken about the importance of staying active and taking care of both physical and mental health. Her fitness journey gives us a closer look at how regular exercise, mindful eating and everyday wellness habits can become part of a long-term healthy routine.

Over the years, Malaika has shared glimpses of her diet and fitness routine through interviews and social media posts. Rather than promoting extreme dieting, she has spoken about eating simple, home-cooked meals, practising portion control and maintaining a disciplined schedule. She has also highlighted the importance of sleep, hydration and consistency. Here, take a closer look at her diet and fitness journey.

1. Yoga Is At The Centre Of Her Fitness Routine

Yoga has been an important part of Malaika's fitness journey for years. She has spoken about how the practice has helped her feel better physically and mentally. Her routine has included Surya Namaskar, Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga and meditation.

Yoga can improve flexibility, balance, body awareness and strength when practised regularly. It also improves breathing and relaxation, which can help manage stress.

2. Strength Training Helps Build Muscle

Malaika's workouts are not just about yoga. Her fitness videos have shown her performing walking lunges, weighted Russian twists, mountain climbers, crunch variations and dumbbell exercises. She has also incorporated Pilates and other forms of exercise into her routine.

Strength training helps build and maintain muscle, supports bone health and improves everyday physical function. As people age, maintaining muscle becomes particularly important because muscle mass can gradually decline. Combining resistance exercises with activities that improve flexibility and balance can improve overall fitness.

3. Simple, Home-Cooked Food

Malaika has repeatedly spoken about her preference for basic, home-cooked meals. During a conversation, she discussed eating traditional Indian food and paying attention to portion sizes. She has also expressed her fondness for ghee, describing it as a food she prioritises in her diet.

This highlights how healthy eating does not necessarily require expensive ingredients or complicated meal plans. A balanced Indian diet can include dal, roti, rice, vegetables, curd, fruit and suitable sources of protein.

4. Portion Control Is Important

Malaika has spoken about eating from a small bowl, or katori, rather than always using a large plate. She has said that portion control is an important part of her eating habits.

Being mindful of portions can help people understand how much they are eating and avoid eating food beyond their hunger. However, portion control does not mean eating too little or ignoring hunger signals.

5. Intermittent Fasting

Malaika has also said that she generally has her first substantial meal around noon and finishes eating by approximately 7 pm. She has also clarified that she does not see the approach simply as dieting.

Intermittent fasting may help some adults organise their eating schedules, but it is not necessary healthy for everyone. Its benefits depend on factors such as food quality, total energy intake and individual health. People with diabetes, a history of eating disorders, certain medical conditions, or those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should seek professional advice before trying fasting.

6. Sleep And Hydration

Malaika has highlighted that sleep and hydration as important parts of her wellness routine. In interviews, she has described sleep as something which people tend to underestimated. She has also spoken about making water intake a priority.

Sleep helps in muscle recovery, concentration, mood and the body's normal functioning. Hydration is equally important for regulating body temperature, supporting digestion and maintaining normal physical performance. Water needs depend on the weather, activity levels and individual health.

7. Consistency

One of the most important lessons that one can learn from Malaika's fitness journey is the importance of making healthy habits part of everyday life. Her diet and fitness routine includes movement, mindful eating, sleep and self-care rather than focusing on a single workout or food.

Malaika's journey is a reminder that sustainable fitness is built through regular effort. Extreme diets and sudden bursts of exercise are not necessary. A balanced routine that fits individual needs is a more sensible way to support health over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.