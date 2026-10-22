Can't Sleep? 7 Simple Bedtime Yoga Asanas To Quiet Your Mind And Sleep Better

Most people have their days filled with work deadlines, household responsibilities and constant screen time. All of these factors can make it difficult to switch off at night. Even when the body feels tired, the mind may still be active. This can make it harder to fall asleep and may affect the quality of rest. Over time, poor sleep can leave you feeling tired, irritable and unable to concentrate during the day. This is why calming the mind before bedtime is an important part.

Relaxation techniques such as slow breathing, gentle stretching and yoga may help reduce physical tension and give you a sense of calm before sleep. Unlike vigorous exercise, some yoga asanas can help the body relax without making you feel overly energised. Practising them regularly may make it easier to create a soothing bedtime routine. Here are some yoga asanas that can help calm your mind before sleeping.

Yoga Asanas To Calm Your Mind Before Sleep

1. Balasana (Child's Pose)

Balasana, or Child's Pose, is a pose that can help release tension in the back, shoulders and neck. Kneel on a yoga mat with your big toes touching and knees comfortably apart. Slowly bend forward, bringing your forehead towards the mat. Stretch your arms forward or rest them alongside your body. Breathe slowly and stay in the position for 30 seconds to a minute, or longer if comfortable.

2. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)

This pose involves lying on your back with your legs supported vertically against a wall. It allows the legs to rest after a long day of standing, walking or sitting. Sit sideways next to a wall and gently swing your legs up as you lower your back onto the floor. Keep your hips at a comfortable distance from the wall and rest your arms beside you. Stay for two to five minutes while breathing.

3. Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose)

Baddha Konasana, commonly called the Butterfly Pose, gently stretches the inner thighs and hips. People who spend long hours sitting may find this pose helpful. Sit on the mat with your back upright. Bring the soles of your feet together and allow your knees to fall outwards. Hold your feet gently and keep your shoulders relaxed. Breathe slowly for 30 seconds to a minute.

4. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Cat-Cow Pose combines two movements that improve flexibility of the spine and help release tension in the back. Begin on your hands and knees, with your wrists below your shoulders and knees below your hips. As you inhale, gently lift your chest and tailbone. As you exhale, round your back and lower your head slightly. Repeat slowly for five to eight rounds. Keep the movements comfortable and avoid sudden bending of the spine.

5. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Paschimottanasana stretches the back of the legs and the spine. It's a movement that can help you get a more relaxed pace at the end of the day. The aim is not to touch your toes but to find a comfortable position in which you can breathe freely. Sit with your legs stretched forward. Inhale and lengthen your spine. As you exhale, bend forward from your hips, keeping your knees slightly bent if needed. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

6. Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine Spinal Twist)

This twist gently stretches the back and may help ease stiffness. Because the pose is performed on the floor, it can be a good addition to a relaxing bedtime routine. Lie on your back and bend your knees. Slowly lower both knees to one side while keeping your shoulders relaxed against the mat. Keep your arms outwards if comfortable and turn your head gently in the opposite direction. Breathe normally for 20 to 30 seconds before switching sides.

7. Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Savasana is one of the simplest poses to practise before sleep. It involves lying still and allowing the body to relax without trying to control. Lie flat on your back with your legs comfortably apart and arms resting beside you, palms facing upwards. Close your eyes if comfortable. Relax your jaw, shoulders, hands and legs. Breathe naturally and gently bring your attention back to your breathing. Continue for five to 10 minutes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.