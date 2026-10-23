Think Your Coffee Is Healthy? The Hidden Culprit Adding Calories To Your Morning Brew Isn't Milk Or Sugar

Coffee is a part of many people's morning routines as it helps them feel alert and ready for the day. When the beverage is consumed without too many additions, it can also be a part of a balanced diet. However, what goes into your cup matters as much as the coffee itself. While sugar and milk are often blamed for adding extra calories, a new study has identified another ingredient that may be adding more calories than people realise: non-dairy creamer.

The study, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, analysed dietary information from around 30,000 American adults and found that the calories people consumed from coffee increased by nearly 40% between 2003 and 2018. But, their average coffee consumption remained almost unchanged. Researchers linked this rise largely to the growing use of non-dairy creamers.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers from Tufts University examined data from eight cycles of the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, covering 2003 to 2018. The analysis included adults aged 20 and older who reported what they ate and drank. The researchers found that the average daily coffee consumption was around 13 ounces (nearly 380ml). However, the average calories consumed from coffee rose from 43 to 60 per day, which is an increase of nearly 40%.

By 2018, non-dairy creamer had become the largest contributor to calories added to coffee, much ahead of sugar and dairy milk. On average, it contributed 18.5 calories a day, compared with 16 calories from sugar and 11 calories from dairy milk. The findings say that the change was not necessarily due to people drinking more coffee, but to the ingredients they were increasingly adding to it.

Yongyi Pan, the study's lead author and a Ph.D. candidate at the Friedman School, said, "We found that non-dairy creamer being added to coffee has now passed both sugar and dairy for its contribution to the total energy consumed from coffee. Non-dairy creamers can be high in saturated fat, which is calorie dense. This could explain the increased calories that non-dairy creamer is contributing. Even though it has been on the market since the 1950s, non-dairy creamer has increased in popularity in recent years as consumers seek plant-based or dairy alternatives."

Why Can Non-Dairy Creamer Add Extra Calories?

Non-dairy creamers are products that make coffee taste creamier and sometimes sweeter without using dairy milk. However, non-dairy does not automatically mean low-calorie or healthier. Depending on the product, these creamers may contain vegetable oils, added sugars, stabilisers and other ingredients that affect their nutritional value.

Some of these creamers contain saturated fat, which adds more calories per gram than protein or carbohydrates. Adding several spoons to coffee every day can therefore increase calorie intake. The study found that average daily non-dairy creamer consumption increased from around 3.4 grams in 2003 to 8 grams in 2018. This explains why creamers became a more significant source of calories in coffee.

Is Non-Dairy Creamer Worse Than Milk Or Sugar?

The study compared the average contribution of different ingredients to coffee calories among US adults. It does not establish that every non-dairy creamer is unhealthy or that milk and sugar are always better choices.

Regular milk provides protein and nutrients such as calcium, while sugar mainly adds calories without providing significant nutrients. Non-dairy creamers vary considerably, some contain added sugar and saturated fat, while others have different formulations and nutritional profiles.

The important factor is the product's ingredient list, its nutritional information and the quantity used. A small serving of one creamer may contribute fewer calories than a large serving of another.

How Can You Make Your Morning Coffee Healthier?

You do not necessarily need to give up your favourite morning drink. A few practical changes can help you manage the calories added to coffee.

Check the label: Compare calories, added sugars and saturated fat across different creamers. Look at the serving size as well.

Compare calories, added sugars and saturated fat across different creamers. Look at the serving size as well. Measure your portions: Pouring creamer directly from a container can make it difficult to judge how much you are using. Start with a small, measured amount.

Pouring creamer directly from a container can make it difficult to judge how much you are using. Start with a small, measured amount. Try reducing the quantity gradually: If you prefer creamy coffee, reduce the amount of creamer over time rather than making a sudden change.

If you prefer creamy coffee, reduce the amount of creamer over time rather than making a sudden change. Consider unsweetened alternatives: Unsweetened plant-based drinks or regular milk may suit your preferences.

Unsweetened plant-based drinks or regular milk may suit your preferences. Limit flavoured additions: Sweetened creamers and flavoured syrups can add extra sugar and calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.