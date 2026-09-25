For many around us, coffee is the first drink of the day. And what if we told you that a cup of your favourite beverage offers more than a boost of energy. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain sheds light on research that looked at the long-term health of coffee drinkers and those who did not drink it.

According to Jain, people who drank coffee regularly showed better health as they grew older than those who did not drink coffee. The study also showed several health benefits among the coffee drinking group over a period of ten years.

Still, drinking coffee does not automatically mean a person will stay healthier. Diet, exercise, sleep and how much coffee someone drinks also play an important role.

On Instagram, Deepsikha shares, “First, the studies proved that the coffee drinkers had very less chances linked to depression and liver related issues as compared to non coffee drinkers.

“The studies also proved that the coffee drinkers who drank up to two cups of coffee experienced more motivation, energy levels, satisfaction and excitement as compared to the non-coffee drinkers.”

“They also observed that those who consumed coffee also had 28% lesser chances of having and developing brain regenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, dementia, as compared to those who did not consume coffee. Definitely the coffee drinkers won here and they had a significantly better healthy life as compared to those who did not drink coffee.”

A 2025 study published by the European Society of Cardiology examined if the time people drank coffee was linked to their long term health. Researchers studied nutrition information from more than 40,000 adults in the US who were followed for almost 10 years.

Around 52% of the people studied drank coffee, while 36% mainly drank it in the morning and 16% had coffee throughout the day.

Researchers found that people who drank coffee between 4 am and noon had a 16% lower risk of dying from any cause compared with people who did not drink coffee. Their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease was also 31% lower.

The study did not find the same links among people who drank coffee throughout the day.

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