Smoking can cause a temporary rise in blood pressure and heart rate, while long-term tobacco exposure can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, doctors say. Smoking is often associated with lung damage, but its effects can extend well beyond the respiratory system. Tobacco use can also affect the heart and blood vessels, including causing a temporary increase in blood pressure and heart rate soon after smoking. Over time, repeated exposure to tobacco smoke can contribute to blood vessel damage and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Dr Harish Verma, Director, Pulmonology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, explains that nicotine is one of the key factors behind the immediate rise in blood pressure. "Nicotine stimulates the nervous system, causing the heart to beat faster and blood vessels to constrict. This can lead to a temporary rise in blood pressure and heart rate soon after smoking," he said.

How does smoking affect blood pressure?

When a person smokes, nicotine stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, which can increase heart rate and cause blood vessels to narrow. As a result, the heart has to work harder to pump blood through the body, potentially causing blood pressure to rise temporarily. However, the concern is not limited to these short-term changes. Repeated exposure to tobacco smoke can contribute to long-term damage to the blood vessels. "With repeated exposure, smoking contributes to long-term damage to the lining of blood vessels, making them stiffer and less healthy," Dr Verma said.

Tobacco smoke also contains carbon monoxide and numerous other chemicals. These substances can reduce the amount of oxygen available to the body's tissues and contribute to inflammation and vascular damage. Over time, these effects can increase the risk of cardiovascular complications, including heart attack and stroke.

Is smoking more dangerous if you already have high blood pressure?

Smoking can be particularly concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risk factors. People with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol or a family history of heart disease may already have an increased risk of cardiovascular complications. Continued tobacco exposure can add to that risk. This is why people with high blood pressure should not assume that smoking-related increases are harmless simply because they are temporary.

Can one high blood pressure reading be caused by smoking?

Blood pressure naturally fluctuates throughout the day, and smoking can temporarily influence a reading. Therefore, a single elevated reading does not necessarily tell you what your usual blood pressure is. For a more accurate assessment, blood pressure should be measured correctly and, when advised by a doctor, monitored over multiple readings. Smokers should pay particular attention if elevated readings occur repeatedly or are accompanied by symptoms such as chest discomfort, breathlessness or palpitations.

A headache or dizziness can occur for many reasons and does not by itself indicate that smoking has caused dangerously high blood pressure. Anyone experiencing severe or persistent symptoms should seek medical advice.

Does reducing cigarettes lower the risk?

Reducing cigarette consumption may be a step towards quitting, but it does not make tobacco exposure safe. "There is no completely safe level of tobacco exposure," Dr Verma said. Quitting smoking is therefore one of the most important steps a smoker can take to protect cardiovascular health. Blood pressure and heart rate can begin to improve after quitting, while the longer-term risk of cardiovascular disease continues to decline. People who find it difficult to quit on their own can speak to a doctor about evidence-based smoking-cessation support.

What else can help control blood pressure?

Stopping tobacco use is an important part of protecting heart health, but overall cardiovascular risk is influenced by several factors. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, maintaining a healthy weight and taking prescribed treatment for hypertension can all contribute to better cardiovascular health. People who smoke and consistently record high blood pressure should speak to a doctor rather than assuming that the readings are simply a temporary effect of smoking. The key message is simple: smoking can raise blood pressure in the short term, but its bigger concern is the cumulative damage tobacco can cause to the cardiovascular system over time.

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