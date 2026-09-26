Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took part in HYROX, which one of the increasingly popular hybrid fitness competitions. The Mumbai event was held at the NESCO Centre from September 18 to 20, 2026, and brought together participants from different categories. HYROX combines running with functional fitness exercises, making it different from a conventional marathon or gym workout. For someone taking part, the challenge is not only about being able to run long distances.

HYROX requires participants to repeatedly switch between running and demanding movements that work the legs, arms and core. The standard individual race involves eight 1-km runs, with a workout station after each run, adding up to 8 km of running and eight functional stations. Ibrahim's participation highlights the kind of all-round fitness required for an event that tests cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, coordination and the ability to keep moving when tired.

How Much Endurance Do You Need For HYROX?

1. You need to handle 8 km of running

Running forms half of a standard HYROX race. Participants run 1 km before each of the eight workout stations, completing 8 km in total. This means a participant should have enough cardiovascular endurance to run repeatedly rather than simply complete one long run. The ability to recover your breathing between stations is important because the next kilometre begins after a physically demanding exercise.

2. Your endurance must work with strength

HYROX is not purely a running event. The eight stations include the SkiErg, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmers carry, sandbag lunges and wall balls. These movements require different types of muscular endurance. For example, sled work challenges the legs and upper body, while farmers carry requires grip, core and upper-back strength. This means being able to keep producing force even after several kilometres of running is an important part of HYROX fitness.

3. Agility helps you transition between movements

HYROX does not involve complex sports skills, but agility and coordination still matter. Participants repeatedly move from running to exercises and back to running. Being able to change direction, position the body correctly and move efficiently can help conserve energy. Good coordination is particularly useful during movements such as burpee broad jumps and when handling equipment.

4. You need muscular endurance

Having the strength to perform one heavy movement does not necessarily mean you can complete an entire HYROX race comfortably. The challenge comes from performing repeated movements while already fatigued. HYROX itself recommends training both strength and endurance, and specifically suggests practising running after functional exercises because running can feel different when the arms and legs are already tired.

5. Recovery between efforts matters

A HYROX participant needs to control their pace instead of treating every kilometre as an all-out sprint. The race continuously alternates between running and functional stations, so going too hard early can make later sections much more difficult. Learning to manage breathing, maintain a running pace and recover quickly after each station can therefore be just as important as plain speed.

6. Fitness level depends on the category

Not everyone competing in HYROX faces exactly the same resistance. The Open and Pro divisions have different weight requirements, with Pro using heavier loads. There are also Doubles and Relay formats that allow participants to share the workload. Therefore, the endurance and strength needed depend partly on the category. Someone entering an Open event does not need the same workload capacity as a Pro athlete.

7. Build endurance gradually

HYROX requires a combination of aerobic fitness, muscular endurance, strength and movement efficiency. Someone new to the format should not assume that being able to run 8 km automatically means they are ready for the full event. A balanced approach can include regular running, strength training and practice sessions that combine running with functional movements. The goal is to help the body to keep working efficiently even when fatigue builds up.

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