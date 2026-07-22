Preparing for a HYROX race is not just about training hard. This rapidly growing global fitness competition combines running with functional workout stations, making nutrition just as important as physical preparation. What you eat before, during and after the event can make a big difference to your energy, strength and overall performance. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, many people make the mistake of changing their diet at the last minute or not eating the right foods before race day.

HYROX features eight 1 km runs, each followed by a functional workout station, including sled pushes, rowing, burpee broad jumps and wall balls. It tests both endurance and strength. Batra says the food you eat in the days leading up to the event can affect your performance. If you are preparing for your first or next HYROX race, here is a simple guide on what to eat before, during and after the event to help you perform at your best.

In an Instagram post, Lovneet Batra explains, "What to Eat Before HYROX? Fuel Right Before HYROX. Eat Smart. Perform Better. Your muscles don't run on motivation; they run on fuel.”

According to the nutritionist, you should aim for 4 to 7 grams of carbohydrates per kilogram of body weight each day and increase this to 6 to 8 grams in the days before the race.

You should also get 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight to build and repair muscles. Around 20 to 30 per cent of your daily calories should come from healthy sources of fat.

On race day, eat your main meal 3 to 4 hours before the event. Choose foods that are “Easy-to-digest carbohydrates, Moderate protein, Low fat and Low fibre.” Good options include dahi idli or curd rice made with white rice. Around 60 to 90 minutes before the race, have a light snack to boost your energy.

Pick foods that you have already tried during training, such as a boiled potato with a little salt, a banana, or toast with honey or jam.

Lovneet Batra says beetroot may improve blood flow and help deliver more oxygen to your muscles. Low-fat paneer provides high-quality protein that repairs and strengthens muscles. Pumpkin seeds are also a good source of magnesium, which supports normal muscle function and energy production. Vegetable dalia helps your body maintain energy levels during the race.

The nutritionist also recommends avoiding a few common mistakes before a HYROX race. Do not eat high-fibre meals just before the event. It is also best to stay away from fried and oily foods, avoid alcohol, and do not try any new energy gel, supplement or meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.