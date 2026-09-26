Dr Suri Srimathi, a 92-year-old gynaecologist from Hyderabad, is drawing attention for the extraordinary length of her medical career. She has spent more than six decades caring for women, handling complicated pregnancies and helping bring babies into the world. According to a recent report in The Indian Express, she has been credited by peers with delivering around two lakh babies during her career. Even today, she continues to see patients and perform C-sections when required.

Dr Srimathi began her medical journey at a time when very few women entered the profession. She joined Osmania Medical College in 1958 and later specialised in gynaecology. Her first independent delivery was in 1959, when she performed a C-section in a government hospital in Sangareddy. Medical facilities were far more limited then, and she recalled having to handle several responsibilities herself. Over the years, she worked across government hospitals and medical colleges in Telangana and eventually continued in private practice.

Dr Suri Srimathi's Six-Decade Medical Journey

Dr Srimathi's career has stretched across a period in which women's healthcare has changed dramatically. When she began practising, diagnostic tools such as ultrasound were not routinely available. Doctors depended heavily on physical examinations, medical knowledge and conversations with patients to identify problems during pregnancy. Today, imaging, laboratory tests and other technologies can help detect complications much earlier.

She also witnessed major changes in maternal care. In her early years, she encountered many adolescent and teenage pregnancies, while changing social conditions have contributed to women marrying and having children later than before. She has also observed an increase in C-sections but continues to believe that vaginal delivery should be preferred when medically appropriate, while surgery may be necessary in situations involving complications, trauma, blood loss or infection.

Still Performing C-Sections At 92

Dr Srimathi continues to perform C-sections despite being 92. Her current surgical work is carried out with assistance from other medical professionals, while she remains involved in the main procedure. She has gradually reduced the number of surgeries she performs, but continues to operate when required.

Her long experience has also given her a unique connection with several generations of patients. Some people who visit her today were babies she delivered years ago. She has even treated three generations of women from the same family, with former patients returning to her when they themselves become mothers or grandmothers.

What Makes Her Medical Journey Remarkable?

More than six decades in medicine: Dr Srimathi started her medical career in the late 1950s and has continued serving patients for decades.

Dr Srimathi started her medical career in the late 1950s and has continued serving patients for decades. Around two lakh deliveries: According to her peers, she has delivered approximately two lakh babies during her career. This includes deliveries conducted across government hospitals and private practice.

According to her peers, she has delivered approximately two lakh babies during her career. This includes deliveries conducted across government hospitals and private practice. Experience with complicated cases: Her career has included complicated pregnancies and surgeries. She recalls cases such as a woman delivering triplets, which she describes as particularly memorable.

Her career has included complicated pregnancies and surgeries. She recalls cases such as a woman delivering triplets, which she describes as particularly memorable. A teacher as well as a doctor: Several younger doctors have worked with and learned from her. One former student described her surgical skills as meticulous and recalled her dedication to patients.

Several younger doctors have worked with and learned from her. One former student described her surgical skills as meticulous and recalled her dedication to patients. Patient-centred care: Dr Srimathi has emphasised making pregnant women feel confident and reducing their pain as much as possible. She also continues to see patients at her home clinic.

How Childbirth Care Has Changed

Dr Srimathi's career also gives a glimpse into the evolution of childbirth care in India. Earlier, doctors had fewer diagnostic tools and often had to make decisions using clinical examination and experience. Today, ultrasound and other investigations can help doctors identify potential problems before they become serious.

At the same time, C-sections have become more common. A C-section can be lifesaving when vaginal delivery poses a serious risk to the mother or baby, but it remains a major abdominal surgery and should be performed when medically needed. The decision depends on the health of the mother, the baby and the circumstances of the pregnancy.

Dr Srimathi has also spoken about the importance of women's health beyond pregnancy and childbirth. She has highlighted nutrition as an area that women have historically neglected and encouraged women to pay greater attention to their nutritional needs. Her career also reflects how access to healthcare can influence maternal and newborn outcomes.

At 92, Dr Suri Srimathi's continued work is therefore not only about performing C-sections. Her six decades in obstetrics and gynaecology have followed several generations of mothers and children. It also reflects the changes in India's healthcare system.

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