Heart disease is no longer a health concern that is limited to older adults. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, claiming an estimated 19.8 million lives in 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Heart attacks and strokes account for the majority of these deaths. In India, too, cardiovascular disease has become a major public health concern, with millions of people affected every year. The increasing cases are worrying because several major risk factors, including high blood pressure, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, obesity and diabetes, are linked to everyday lifestyle habits.

Some of these habits may seem harmless, however, they can impact your heart health over time. Skipping regular health checks, sitting for hours, eating too much processed food or consistently sleeping poorly may not seem dangerous on a single day. However, when they are repeated over months and years, they can lead to high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, weight gain and other heart-related risks. Here are some common mistakes that could be quietly affecting your heart health.

Habits That Impact Heart Health

1. Too Much Salt

Eating too much salt can increase sodium levels in the body and lead to high blood pressure. Over time, uncontrolled blood pressure adds pressure on the heart and blood vessels and can increase cardiovascular risk. Processed foods, instant meals, packaged snacks, sauces and restaurant foods can have high amounts of sodium. Check food labels and avoid adding extra salt to meals unnecessarily.

2. Sitting All Day

A desk job, long commutes and hours of television or phone use can add up to a sedentary day. Too little movement is linked to obesity, diabetes and other conditions that can increase cardiovascular risk. You do not have to spend hours exercising to become more active. Stand up regularly, walk during breaks, use stairs when possible and look for simple ways to add movement throughout the day.

3. Poor Sleep

Regularly sleeping too little or maintaining an irregular sleep schedule can affect several aspects of cardiovascular health. Poor sleep has been linked to high blood pressure and other heart disease risk factors. Late-night screen use, irregular bedtimes and excessive caffeine can make it harder to get the necessary sleep. Aim for a consistent sleep routine and give your body enough time to rest.

4. Keeping Junk Food Handy

If salty snacks, sweets and highly processed foods are always within your reach, they can easily become part of your everyday diet. Diets that are high in unhealthy fats, added sugars and sodium can lead to weight gain and metabolic problems. Instead, choose healthier options such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains.

5. Ignoring Stress

Chronic stress can affect heart health in several ways. It may interfere with sleep, encourage unhealthy eating, reduce physical activity and contribute to smoking or excessive alcohol consumption. Finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as taking breaks, spending time with loved ones or pursuing relaxing activities, can support overall cardiovascular health.

6. Skipping Health Checks

High blood pressure and high cholesterol are often called silent health issues because they may not cause noticeable symptoms. A person can have these risk factors without even knowing it. Regularly checking blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar can help spot the problems. Early detection gives you an opportunity to make lifestyle changes and seek medical advice when necessary.

7. Thinking It Is Too Late

Years of unhealthy habits does not mean that improving heart health is pointless. Even small, consistent changes can help reduce several cardiovascular risk factors. Eating more nutritious foods, becoming more physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco and improving sleep are practical steps that can be introduced gradually.

8. Ignoring Warning Signs

One of the most dangerous mistakes is ignoring symptoms that could be a signal of heart attack. Chest pain or pressure, breathlessness, unusual sweating, nausea, or discomfort spreading to the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw may need urgent medical attention. Do not automatically assume that chest discomfort is acidity or indigestion, particularly when the symptoms are sudden, severe or unusual.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.