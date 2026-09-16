When it comes to heart health, two everyday ingredients often come under scrutiny: sugar and salt. Both are essential parts of the diet in small amounts, but consuming too much of either can affect cardiovascular health. So, if you had to cut down on one, which should it be? The answer is not as simple as choosing sugar over salt or vice versa. The bigger concern depends on your overall diet, health conditions and individual risk factors. Excess salt is particularly important for people who are prone to high blood pressure, while too much added sugar can contribute to obesity, diabetes and unhealthy blood fat levels, which can raise cardiovascular risk over time. For most people, the practical approach is not to eliminate one ingredient completely, but to reduce excess amounts of both.

Why Can Too Much Salt Be Bad For The Heart?

"Salt is a major source of sodium in the diet. Consuming excessive sodium can cause the body to retain more water, which can contribute to an increase in blood pressure. High blood pressure puts additional strain on the heart and blood vessels and is an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke. This makes salt particularly important for people who already have hypertension or are at increased risk of developing it," says Dr Sanjat Chiwane Director Cardiology, FMRI Gurgaon.

People with kidney disease also need to be particularly careful because the kidneys play an important role in regulating fluid and sodium levels in the body.

It's Not Just About The Salt Shaker

"One of the biggest challenges is that much of the sodium in the diet may not come from the salt added during cooking or at the dining table. Packaged and processed foods can contain considerable amounts of sodium. Instant meals, sauces, pickles, savoury snacks and other packaged foods may all contribute to daily intake. This means simply putting away the salt shaker may not make a significant difference if the rest of the diet is high in processed foods. Reading food labels and choosing fresh or minimally processed foods more often can help reduce hidden sources of sodium," Dr Chiwane adds.

How Can Too Much Sugar Affect Heart Health?

According to Dr Chiwane, sugar affects heart health through a different set of pathways. Regularly consuming excessive amounts of added sugar can contribute to weight gain and obesity. Over time, this can increase the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, which is itself an important cardiovascular risk factor. A diet high in added sugar can also contribute to elevated triglyceride levels, another factor associated with cardiovascular risk.

Sugary drinks, sweets, desserts and foods containing significant amounts of added sugar can therefore add a substantial amount of sugar to the diet without providing much nutritional value. The concern is particularly relevant when these foods and drinks are consumed frequently rather than occasionally.

So, Which Is Worse For Your Heart?

"For a person with high blood pressure, reducing excess sodium may be particularly important. Someone with obesity, diabetes or high triglycerides may need to pay closer attention to added sugar and overall calorie intake. This does not mean that one ingredient is harmless while the other is dangerous. Both can become problematic when consumed excessively," he says.

"The answer is not simply choosing between sugar and salt. Both need to be consumed in moderation, but the one you need to cut down on more depends on your overall diet and individual health risks," the doctor explained. The focus should therefore be on the dietary pattern rather than treating sugar or salt as the sole cause of heart disease.

What Should You Eat For A Healthier Heart?

Instead of focusing exclusively on what needs to be removed from the diet, consider what can be added more consistently. Fresh and minimally processed foods can form the foundation of a heart-friendly diet. Vegetables, fruits and whole grains can provide fibre and other nutrients while helping reduce reliance on highly processed foods. At the same time, packaged foods, ultra-processed snacks, sugary beverages and foods high in added sugar or sodium should be limited.

This approach can make dietary changes more sustainable because it focuses on the overall quality of the diet rather than banning individual ingredients.

Who Needs To Be More Careful?

People with certain existing health conditions may need more personalised dietary advice. Those with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease or other cardiovascular risk factors should discuss their dietary requirements with their doctor or a qualified dietitian.

For someone with high blood pressure, for example, reducing sodium may be an important part of managing the condition. For someone with diabetes or high triglycerides, reducing added sugar and improving overall dietary quality may be particularly relevant. The right dietary approach can therefore vary from person to person.

Don't Focus Only On Sugar And Salt

It is easy to focus on the sugar bowl or salt shaker while overlooking the bigger picture. A person may add very little salt to home-cooked food but regularly eat packaged snacks and instant meals. Similarly, someone may avoid adding sugar to tea but consume sugary beverages, desserts and other foods containing added sugars throughout the day. The overall pattern matters more than a single ingredient. Other lifestyle factors, including physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking and managing blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, also play important roles in cardiovascular health.

So, is sugar or salt more harmful for your heart? Neither should be viewed in isolation. Excess salt can be particularly problematic because of its effect on blood pressure, while excessive added sugar can contribute to obesity, diabetes and high triglycerides. All of these factors can increase cardiovascular risk.

"For most people, reducing both excess salt and added sugar is a sensible approach to maintaining heart health," the doctor said. Rather than trying to completely eliminate one ingredient, focus on eating more fresh, minimally processed foods and limiting packaged and ultra-processed foods. A heart-healthy diet is ultimately less about finding one ingredient to blame and more about making healthier choices consistently over the long term.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.