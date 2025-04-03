10 Ways Excess Salt Intake Worsens Your Health

Excessive salt intake is harmful to health because it disrupts the body's fluid balance, increases blood pressure, and strains vital organs like the heart and kidneys. Sodium, the primary component of salt, plays a crucial role in nerve function, muscle contraction, and fluid balance. However, when consumed in excess, it causes the body to retain water, leading to increased blood volume and, consequently, higher blood pressure. Over time, this puts extra stress on arteries, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, kidney problems, and even osteoporosis. Read on as we discuss in detail how excess intake of salt can worsen your health.

Here's how excess salt intake can worsen your health

1. Increases blood pressure

When you consume too much salt, your body holds onto extra water to maintain sodium balance. This additional fluid increases blood volume, putting extra pressure on the blood vessels, leading to hypertension. Over time, high blood pressure can damage arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

2. Raises risk of heart disease

Excess salt intake hardens and narrows arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. This makes it harder for the heart to pump blood efficiently, increasing the risk of heart attacks, heart failure, and other cardiovascular issues. Long-term high salt consumption is directly linked to a greater incidence of heart-related deaths.

3. Damages kidney function

Your kidneys filter out excess sodium through urine. When salt intake is too high, the kidneys struggle to remove it efficiently, leading to fluid retention and high blood pressure. This increases the risk of kidney disease and, in severe cases, kidney failure. Individuals with pre-existing kidney conditions are especially vulnerable to further complications due to high salt intake.

4. Weakens bones

A high-sodium diet can cause calcium loss through urine, leading to weakened bones over time. This increases the risk of osteoporosis, a condition where bones become fragile and prone to fractures. The effect is more pronounced in older adults, especially women after menopause.

5. Causes stomach problems

Excess salt can irritate the stomach lining, increasing the risk of gastric ulcers and acid reflux. Additionally, high sodium intake has been linked to an increased risk of stomach cancer, as it promotes the growth of Helicobacter pylori, a bacteria associated with gastric inflammation and ulcers.

6. Leads to fluid retention and bloating

Too much sodium causes the body to hold onto water, leading to bloating, swelling in the hands and feet, and a puffy appearance. This condition, known as oedema, can be particularly uncomfortable and worsen existing health conditions like heart or kidney disease.

7. Increases risk of stroke

Since high salt intake leads to hypertension, it also raises the likelihood of stroke. The increased pressure on blood vessels can cause them to weaken or burst, leading to brain damage. Studies show that people who consume excessive salt are at a higher risk of stroke-related disability and death.

8. Increases risk of dehydration

Salt draws water out of cells, leading to dehydration if not balanced with enough water intake. Dehydration can cause headaches, fatigue, dry skin, and confusion. In severe cases, it may lead to electrolyte imbalances, which can disrupt vital bodily functions.

Reducing excess salt intake by choosing fresh, unprocessed foods, reading food labels, and using herbs or spices as salt substitutes can significantly improve overall health and prevent long-term complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.