Here's Why You Should Reduce Excessive Salt Intake & How To

Excessive salt intake can disrupt the body's fluid balance, leading to dehydration

Salt is a mineral made up of sodium and chlorine ions. It is commonly used as a seasoning and preservative in food. Excessive salt intake can be unhealthy for several reasons. There are various ways in which consuming excessive salt can affect our health. Below we share ways in which excessive salt can affect our health and how can we reduce our intake.

Reducing excessive salt intake is crucial for improving overall wellbeing due to the following reasons:

1. High blood pressure

Excessive salt consumption is closely linked to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems.

2. Increased cardiovascular risk

High salt intake can lead to arterial stiffness, narrowing of blood vessels, and an increased risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

3. Fluid retention

Consuming too much salt can cause the body to retain water, leading to bloating, swelling, and weight gain.

4. Kidney damage

Excess salt puts strain on the kidneys, potentially leading to kidney stones, reduced kidney function, and even chronic kidney disease.

5. Osteoporosis risk

A diet high in salt can cause increased calcium excretion, which may lead to a reduction in bone density and an increased risk of osteoporosis.

6. Increased risk of stomach cancer

High salt intake has been linked to a higher risk of stomach cancer, as it can damage the stomach lining and promote the growth of Helicobacter pylori bacteria.

7. Impaired cognitive function

Studies have shown that high salt consumption may negatively impact cognitive function, including memory and attention.

8. Dehydration

Excessive salt intake can disrupt the body's fluid balance, leading to dehydration and its associated symptoms, such as fatigue, dizziness, and reduced physical performance.

9. Increased risk of autoimmune diseases

Research suggests that a high-salt diet may contribute to the development of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

10. Negative impact on mental health

High salt intake has been associated with an increased risk of mood disorders like depression and anxiety.

To improve overall wellbeing, it is essential to reduce excessive salt intake.

Here are a few steps to help reduce your salt intake:

Pay attention to the salt content listed on packaged foods and opt for low-sodium or no-added-salt alternatives.

Prepare meals at home using fresh ingredients, allowing you to control the amount of salt used in cooking.

Enhance the flavour of your dishes with herbs, spices, and citrus juices, reducing the need for added salt.

Processed and fast foods often contain high levels of added salt, so reducing their consumption can significantly lower salt intake.

When purchasing canned foods or condiments, opt for low-sodium versions.

When eating out, select restaurants that offer lower-sodium menu options or request modifications to limit salt content.

Staying well-hydrated helps maintain fluid balance and supports overall health.

Fruits and vegetables are naturally low in sodium and rich in minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, which are beneficial for overall wellbeing.

Snack on healthier alternatives, such as fresh fruits, nuts, or plain popcorn, instead of salty snacks like chips or pretzels.

Consult with a registered dietitian or healthcare provider for personalised advice on reducing salt intake and achieving a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.