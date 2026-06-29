Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is essential for overall health, especially for those with diabetes or prediabetes. Healthy blood sugar levels help prevent complications associated with the condition and improve mental clarity. Additionally, stable blood sugar levels help maintain energy throughout the day, reducing feelings of fatigue and improving overall quality of life. Several factors can affect blood sugar levels throughout the day. These include your diet, meal timing, physical activity levels, stress levels, sleep quality, hydration levels, certain hormones, and health conditions.

How to maintain healthy blood sugars throughout the day

Stable blood sugar requires a strategy combining smart nutrition, strategic meal timing, and daily lifestyle habits. Keeping your glucose levels steady prevents energy crashes, curbs cravings, and supports long-term metabolic health.

1. Balance your meals

Incorporate protein

Include lean proteins such as chicken, fish, beans, or tofu in your meals to slow down the absorption of carbohydrates.

Healthy fats

Avocados, nuts, and olive oil can help stabilise blood sugar by slowing digestion.

Fibre-rich foods

Vegetables, whole grains, and legumes are excellent sources of fibre that can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Whole grains

Choose wheat, oats, quinoa, and brown rice over refined grains.

Limit added sugars

Avoid sugary beverages, pastries, and processed snacks.

2. Choose low glycemic index foods

Opt for foods with a low glycemic index (GI), which are digested more slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood sugar. Examples include whole grains, legumes, and most non-starchy vegetables.

3. Focus on meal timings and sequencing

Never skip breakfast

Eat within two hours of waking up to set your baseline.

Sequence your plate

Eat vegetables first, protein and fats second, and carbohydrates last.

Space meals evenly

Aim to eat every three to four hours to avoid dips.

Control portion sizes

Use smaller plates to manage carbohydrate intake naturally.

Smart snacking

Pair any fruit or carb snack with a handful of almonds or cheese.

4. Adjust your daily lifestyle habits

Move after eating

Take a 10-minute walk immediately after eating to prevent spikes.

Build muscle mass

Engage in resistance training three times a week to improve insulin sensitivity. Also, engage in physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week. Exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity and can lower blood sugar levels.

Prioritise quality sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Poor sleep can disrupt insulin sensitivity and lead to fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

Manage stress levels

Practice deep breathing or meditation to prevent stress-induced glucose spikes.

Stay hydrated

Drink water consistently throughout the day to help the kidneys flush excess glucose.

5. Portion control

Monitor portion sizes to avoid overeating. Using smaller plates can help manage portions visually.

6. Monitor your blood sugar

Regularly check your blood sugar levels to understand how different foods and activities affect you, and adjust your habits accordingly.

Keeping your blood sugar stable involves a combination of balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and mindful lifestyle choices. Being mindful of the factors that influence blood sugar and taking steps to keep them in check is essential. This not only helps manage diabetes but also contributes to long-term health. If you are a diabetic, always consult with your doctor for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.