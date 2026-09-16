Fever is one of the most common reasons people visit a hospital, particularly during periods of changing weather and intermittent rainfall. In Tamil Nadu, doctors are seeing patients with fever accompanied by symptoms such as cough, cold, body pain, headache, loose stools and vomiting. While dengue remains an important concern during the rainy season, doctors caution that not every fever is caused by dengue. According to Dr Prasanna Karthik S, Senior Consultant, General Physician, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Chennai, several infections can cause similar symptoms. Identifying the actual cause of fever is important because the treatment may vary depending on whether the infection is viral, bacterial or mosquito-borne.

Not every fever with body pain is dengue

Dengue is often suspected when a person develops fever, body pain and headache. However, these symptoms are not exclusive to dengue. They can also occur in several other infections, including malaria, typhoid, influenza and other viral or bacterial illnesses. "It is important to understand that all fever cases cannot be attributed to dengue or any one particular infection," said Dr Prasanna Karthik S. The symptoms, duration of fever, medical history and findings during a physical examination help doctors decide whether testing is required. Depending on the situation, a doctor may recommend blood tests or other investigations to identify the infection. Self-diagnosing dengue based only on fever and body pain can be misleading. It may also delay the diagnosis of another condition that requires specific treatment.

How weather changes influence infections

Changing weather, humidity and rainfall can influence the spread of different infections. After rainfall, stagnant water can collect in containers, tyres, flowerpots, coolers, construction areas and other places around homes and neighbourhoods. These water collections can become breeding sites for mosquitoes that spread dengue. At the same time, respiratory infections may spread more easily when people spend time in crowded or poorly ventilated places. Contaminated food and water can also increase the risk of gastrointestinal infections, which may cause fever, loose stools, vomiting and abdominal discomfort. This means that a rise in fever cases during the rainy season may involve several infections at the same time. The presence of fever alone cannot establish whether a person has dengue.

Symptoms that should not be ignored

The symptoms of dengue and other infections can overlap. Fever may be accompanied by body pain, headache, weakness, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite. Some people may initially experience mild symptoms, while others may become unwell quickly. Dr Prasanna Karthik advised people to monitor their symptoms and seek medical attention if the fever persists, becomes very high or is accompanied by other concerning signs. These warning symptoms require medical evaluation:

Breathing difficulty

Repeated vomiting

Severe abdominal pain

Confusion or altered behaviour

Bleeding from the nose or gums, or unusual bleeding

Excessive drowsiness

Reduced urine output

Persistent or very high fever

Worsening weakness or inability to maintain fluid intake

Reduced urine output, repeated vomiting and excessive drowsiness may indicate dehydration or a more serious illness. Bleeding, breathing difficulty, confusion or severe abdominal pain should not be ignored.

Why you should not take antibiotics without advice

One of the common mistakes people make when they develop fever is starting antibiotics without consulting a doctor. However, many infections are viral and do not require antibiotics. "Many infections are viral and do not require antibiotics. Taking medicines without knowing the cause can also delay appropriate treatment," said Dr Prasanna Karthik.

Unnecessary antibiotic use can cause side effects and contribute to antibiotic resistance. It may also create a false sense of reassurance while the underlying infection continues to progress. The correct medicine depends on the cause of fever. A doctor may recommend supportive care for a viral infection, specific treatment for malaria or antibiotics when a bacterial infection is confirmed or strongly suspected.

What can you do in the initial stage?

For most people with mild fever, adequate fluids, sufficient rest and monitoring of symptoms are important in the initial stage. Drinking water and other suitable fluids can help reduce the risk of dehydration, particularly when fever is accompanied by sweating, vomiting or loose stools. People should also monitor:

How long the fever has lasted Whether the temperature is rising or remaining high Whether vomiting or loose stools are continuing Whether urine output has reduced Whether new symptoms such as bleeding, breathing difficulty or severe abdominal pain have developed

If symptoms persist, worsen or change, medical advice should be sought rather than relying on self-medication. People with existing medical conditions, older adults, young children, pregnant women and those with reduced immunity may need medical evaluation earlier, especially if fever is persistent or fluid intake is poor.

How to reduce the risk of dengue and other infections

Prevention is important during the rainy season. To reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, avoid stagnant water around the home. Empty and clean coolers, flowerpot trays, buckets and other containers regularly. Keep water storage containers covered and ensure that nearby areas do not collect rainwater. Other preventive measures include using mosquito repellents, wearing clothing that covers the arms and legs and taking precautions during periods of increased mosquito activity. To reduce the risk of gastrointestinal infections, drink safe water, eat freshly prepared food and maintain hand hygiene. Avoid food or water that may be contaminated.

If you have fever, cough or cold symptoms, avoid close contact with others where possible. Taking precautions in crowded places can help reduce the spread of respiratory infections.

Fever is a symptom, not a diagnosis

The most important point is that fever itself is a symptom, not a diagnosis. The same symptom can occur in dengue, malaria, typhoid, influenza and several other infections. Since the treatment may be completely different, identifying the cause is essential. If fever persists, becomes very high or is accompanied by repeated vomiting, severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty, confusion, bleeding, excessive drowsiness or reduced urine output, consult a doctor promptly. Rather than assuming that every fever is dengue, people should monitor symptoms, avoid self-medication and seek medical advice when required.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.