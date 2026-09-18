Bryan Johnson is popularly known for his intense focus on longevity and healthy ageing. The entrepreneur, venture capitalist, author and writer has made it his mission to explore ways of improving healthspan and lifespan. His Instagram bio famously reads, "we may be the first generation who won't die." Johnson is the founder of OS Fund, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage science and technology companies. His social media pages frequently feature health-related habits, routines and experiments that he follows as part of his longevity-focused lifestyle. Recently, Johnson shared a post about his sleep routine, claiming that he has achieved a "perfect sleep score" for the past eight months by following a few consistent habits.

Sleep is something many people struggle to get right. From maintaining a fixed bedtime to getting enough hours of sleep and waking up at a consistent time, there are several factors that can influence sleep quality. And while Johnson's routine may appear highly structured, experts say the fundamentals of good sleep are far more important than copying a celebrity's protocol. "Although sleep requirements may vary from person to person, the main lesson to be learned here is quite obvious - better sleep leads to enhanced cognitive abilities and improved well-being. Sleeping more is always a good investment into your brain's future function and your health," says Dr.Vinit Banga, Director- Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad.

Why Is Sleep Important For Heart Health?

Sleep is not simply a period when the body switches off. It is an active period during which several important physiological processes take place, including regulation of blood pressure, heart rate, stress hormones and metabolism. Poor sleep or irregular sleep patterns, when experienced consistently, may place additional strain on the cardiovascular system.

A consistent sleep routine can be an important part of cardiovascular health, although no celebrity sleep protocol should be treated as a universal prescription. Sleep is not simply a period of rest; it is when the body gets an opportunity to regulate blood pressure, heart rate, stress hormones and metabolic processes. When we consistently sleep poorly or at irregular times, the sympathetic nervous system can remain more active, which may contribute to higher blood pressure and increased cardiovascular strain over time.

Bryan Johnson's 5-Step Approach To Better Sleep

Johnson's approach highlights the importance of consistency and creating an environment that allows the body to wind down before bedtime. Some of the basic principles include:

1. Maintain A Consistent Sleep Schedule

Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day can help maintain the body's internal body clock. A consistent sleep-wake schedule may also make it easier to fall asleep and wake up naturally. While maintaining an identical schedule every day may not be practical for everyone, avoiding large variations in bedtime and wake-up time can be a useful habit.

2. Reduce Bright Screen Exposure Before Bed

Phones, laptops and other bright screens are often part of our nighttime routine. However, prolonged exposure to bright light late at night can interfere with the body's preparation for sleep. Creating a period without intense screen exposure before bedtime can help signal that it is time to wind down.

3. Keep The Bedroom Cool And Dark

The sleep environment can also influence sleep quality. A bedroom that is dark, quiet and comfortably cool may make it easier for some people to fall and stay asleep. Keeping unnecessary lights out and maintaining a comfortable room temperature can therefore be simple ways of making the bedroom more sleep-friendly.

4. Avoid Heavy Meals And Stimulants Late At Night

Eating a heavy meal close to bedtime can make some people uncomfortable and interfere with sleep. Similarly, stimulants such as caffeine consumed late in the day can make it harder to fall asleep. Being mindful of the timing of meals and caffeinated drinks can therefore be helpful, particularly for people who regularly struggle with falling asleep.

5. Create A Calming Wind-Down Routine

Instead of moving directly from work, exercise, social media or other stimulating activities into bed, creating a short wind-down period may help the body and mind transition towards sleep. This could include quiet activities that feel relaxing and do not involve intense mental or physical stimulation.

Consistency Matters More Than A Complicated Routine

While Johnson's highly structured approach may attract attention, experts caution against treating any celebrity's routine as a universal prescription. "A five-step routine such as maintaining a fixed bedtime and wake-up time, reducing exposure to bright screens before bed, keeping the bedroom cool and dark, avoiding heavy meals or stimulants late at night, and creating a calming wind-down period can support better sleep quality. However, the key is consistency rather than following an elaborate routine. Most adults should aim for around 7-9 hours of good-quality sleep, with individual needs varying," says Dr Akhil K Rustagi, Senior Director and HoD, Cardiology, ShardaCare - Healthcity.

In other words, improving sleep does not necessarily require expensive gadgets, elaborate tracking systems or a highly restrictive routine. Regularity, sufficient sleep duration and good sleep quality remain the key factors.

Could Your Sleep Problems Be A Sign Of Something More?

Sometimes, poor sleep is not simply the result of an inconsistent bedtime routine. Certain symptoms can indicate an underlying sleep disorder. Loud snoring, repeated awakenings during the night, morning headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness or pauses in breathing noticed by a bed partner may be signs of obstructive sleep apnoea. The condition is particularly important from a heart-health perspective because it has been associated with problems such as high blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms.

"From a heart-health perspective, people should also pay attention to persistent symptoms such as loud snoring, repeated nighttime awakenings, morning headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness, or witnessed pauses in breathing. These can be signs of obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition associated with hypertension, abnormal heart rhythms, and increased cardiovascular risk. Simply improving bedtime habits will not address an underlying sleep disorder," Dr Rustagi explains.

Therefore, someone who continues to experience significant sleep problems despite improving their sleep habits should consider speaking to a healthcare professional rather than simply trying another sleep hack.

Sleep Is Only One Part Of A Healthy Lifestyle

Good sleep can support overall health, but it should not be viewed in isolation. Physical activity, a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol are also important components of cardiovascular health. "It is also important to remember that sleep is only one component of recovery. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet, healthy weight, stress management, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol all contribute to cardiovascular health. A sophisticated sleep routine may be useful, but the fundamentals adequate sleep duration, regularity and good sleep quality matter far more for the heart," says Dr Rustagi. So, while Bryan Johnson's sleep routine may offer some useful ideas, the bigger lesson is much simpler: prioritise adequate sleep, maintain a reasonably consistent schedule and pay attention to persistent symptoms that could point towards an underlying sleep disorder.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.