For people living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, COPD or hypertension, regular medical care is essential. Routine check-ups and timely treatment can help prevent complications and keep the condition under control. However, repeated or prolonged hospital visits, particularly when they are not medically necessary, can sometimes create additional health risks. According to Dr Pramila Ramnis Baitha, Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, frequent hospital visits can expose people with chronic diseases to infections, medication-related problems and physical and emotional stress. She explains that the goal should not be to avoid hospitals when medical care is needed, but to reduce preventable visits through better and more coordinated disease management.

1. Higher Exposure To Infections

Hospitals treat people with a wide range of infections and illnesses. For individuals with chronic diseases, particularly those with weakened immunity, frequent visits can increase exposure to infectious agents. This does not mean that patients should avoid hospitals when they need medical attention. However, unnecessary visits can potentially increase exposure to healthcare-associated infections, making appropriate preventive care and timely outpatient management important.

2. Medication-Related Problems

"People with chronic conditions often take multiple medicines and may also consult different specialists. Frequent consultations can sometimes result in medicines being added, stopped or changed. Without proper coordination between healthcare providers, this may lead to duplicate medicines, potential drug interactions, side effects or confusion about dosage and timing. Regular medication reviews can help ensure that patients understand exactly what they are taking and why," says Dr Baitha.

3. Physical And Emotional Stress

According to Dr Baitha, repeated hospital visits can also take a toll on a patient's overall well-being. Long waiting periods, investigations, procedures and disruptions to normal sleep and daily routines can be physically exhausting. For people already managing a long-term illness, the emotional burden of repeated medical appointments can add to existing stress and affect their quality of life.

4. Reduced Mobility And Loss Of Independence

Repeated hospitalisation can particularly affect older adults. Spending long periods in bed or being physically inactive during hospital stays may contribute to weakness and reduced mobility. Prolonged inactivity can lead to muscle loss and make it harder for some patients to return to their previous level of physical activity. This can potentially slow recovery and affect independence in daily activities.

5. Fragmented Care

Many people with chronic diseases need care from multiple specialists. When different doctors manage different aspects of a patient's health without effective communication, important clinical information may sometimes be missed. This lack of coordination can contribute to repeated investigations, unnecessary tests or treatment plans that do not align with one another. Maintaining a clear and updated medical record can help healthcare teams make more informed decisions.

Better Care, Not More Hospital Visits

The solution is not to avoid hospitals when they are genuinely needed. Instead, the focus should be on preventing avoidable visits through proactive and coordinated chronic disease management.

Regular follow-ups, medication reviews, preventive healthcare, lifestyle changes and early recognition of warning signs can help people manage chronic conditions more effectively. Having a clear care plan and knowing when medical attention is required can also reduce unnecessary hospitalisation. At the same time, patients should never delay seeking medical care simply because they are concerned about another hospital visit. New, severe or worsening symptoms require timely medical assessment, particularly in people with chronic diseases. The aim of chronic disease care should therefore be to provide the right care at the right time, while reducing avoidable hospital visits and helping patients maintain their health, mobility and independence.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.