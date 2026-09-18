India is set to take a major step in the fight against dengue, with the country's first CDSCO-approved dengue vaccine expected to enter the market in the first half of 2027. Takeda's QDENGA has received marketing authorisation from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), paving the way for its availability in the country. Japanese drugmaker Takeda has signed an exclusive agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for the promotion and distribution of QDENGA in the country's private healthcare market, making it accessible to eligible children and adults.

When Will India Get Its First Dengue Vaccine?

QDENGA is expected to become available in India in the first half of 2027. The development follows the approval of its marketing authorisation by CDSCO in July 2026. The vaccine has been approved for individuals aged 4 to 60 years, making it the first dengue vaccine to receive CDSCO marketing approval in India. Under the agreement with Takeda, Dr Reddy's Laboratories will be responsible for promoting and distributing QDENGA in the country's private market.

Also read: India Gets Its First Dengue Vaccine, QDENGA: Effectiveness, Doses, Eligibility Explained

Why Is A Dengue Vaccine Important For India?

Dengue remains a significant and evolving public-health challenge in India. The country has seen a sharp increase in reported dengue infections over the past two decades, with prevalence rising 11-fold during this period. India also accounts for around one-third of the global dengue burden, highlighting the scale of the challenge faced by the country. Dengue is a viral infection transmitted primarily by infected Aedes mosquitoes. It can cause high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea and rash. While many people recover without complications, some cases can progress to severe dengue, which can cause bleeding, shock and potentially become life-threatening. Globally, dengue has emerged as the world's fastest-growing vector-borne disease, making prevention increasingly important as transmission expands.

Also read: Delhi NCR Dengue Cases Surge: Symptoms, Warning Signs And Prevention Tips

What Is QDENGA?

According to a study published in journal NPJ Vaccines, QDENGA, also known as TAK-003, is a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine designed to provide protection against all four dengue virus serotypes: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. The vaccine is administered in two doses, given three months apart. One of the notable features of QDENGA is that it can be given irrespective of whether an individual has previously been infected with dengue. This means dengue screening before vaccination is not required under the approved indication. The vaccine has already received regulatory approvals in several countries and has also received WHO prequalification.

#BREAKING | India's First Dengue Vaccine Likely To Launch In H1 2027; Dr Reddy's To Distribute QDENGA@snehamordani With More Details pic.twitter.com/rNb5wfymvU — NDTV (@ndtv) September 18, 2026

What Does The Vaccine Mean For Dengue Prevention?

The arrival of QDENGA could add another layer to India's dengue prevention strategy. However, vaccination is expected to complement rather than replace existing public-health measures. Mosquito control, reducing breeding sites, disease surveillance, early diagnosis and timely treatment remain important components of dengue prevention and management. The initial agreement between Takeda and Dr Reddy's focuses on the private market, with QDENGA intended for both paediatric and adult vaccination within the approved age range.

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