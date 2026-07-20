India has taken a major step in the fight against dengue after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved Takeda's QDENGA (TAK-003), making it the country's first approved dengue vaccine. The approval comes as India continues to shoulder one of the world's highest dengue burdens, with cases increasing sharply over the past two decades due to urbanisation, climate change, changing mosquito habitats and population growth.

QDENGA is a live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine, meaning it is designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4). Unlike the older dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, QDENGA does not require people to undergo blood testing to determine whether they have previously had dengue, a significant advantage for large-scale public health programmes.

The vaccine has already been approved in more than 40 countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Indonesia and Argentina. India now joins that list at a time when dengue is emerging as one of the country's biggest seasonal public health threats.

Here's everything you need to know about India's first dengue vaccine, including how it works, who can receive it, how effective it is, what it may cost and when it could become available.

What Is QDENGA?

QDENGA (TAK-003) is a live, attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda.

It is designed to stimulate immunity against all four dengue virus serotypes, reducing the risk of symptomatic dengue and severe disease that may require hospitalisation.

The vaccine is administered as two doses given three months apart. It is given by subcutaneous injection. WHO has recommended its use in countries with a high burden of dengue transmission as part of a broader dengue control strategy.

Why Is This Approval Significant For India?

India accounts for nearly one-third of the global dengue burden, according to Reuters, and reported dengue cases have increased more than 11-fold over the past two decades. Seasonal outbreaks continue to place enormous pressure on hospitals, particularly during the monsoon and post-monsoon months.

Until now, India relied largely on:

Mosquito control

Eliminating breeding sites

Personal protection measures

Early diagnosis

Supportive treatment

The availability of a vaccine adds another important preventive tool.

Who Can Receive The Vaccine?

The exact prescribing information approved in India is expected to be detailed by the CDSCO and Takeda at launch.

Internationally, QDENGA has been approved for children and adults in several countries and can be used regardless of whether a person has previously had dengue infection, unlike Dengvaxia, which is recommended only for people with documented prior infection because of safety concerns in seronegative individuals.

This feature could simplify vaccination programmes in India by eliminating the need for pre-vaccination blood tests.

How Effective Is QDENGA?

Evidence from the pivotal TIDES Phase III trial, which enrolled more than 20,000 children and adolescents across eight dengue-endemic countries, showed encouraging long-term results.

After 4.5 years of follow-up, the vaccine demonstrated:

84% protection against dengue-related hospitalisation

Around 61% protection against virologically confirmed dengue overall

Sustained protection against severe dengue in both people with and without previous dengue infection, although effectiveness varied by dengue serotype. These findings contributed to WHO's recommendation and multiple international regulatory approvals.

How Much Will QDENGA Cost In India?

An official Indian price has not yet been announced.

However, several factors may influence affordability:

Takeda entered into a manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad-based Biological E to produce up to 50 million doses annually in India, which could help reduce costs over time.

Local manufacturing may improve supply and reduce dependence on imports.

Pricing will also depend on whether the vaccine is introduced only in the private market initially or later incorporated into government immunisation programmes.

Experts expect more clarity on pricing and commercial availability closer to launch.

Will Everyone Need The Vaccine?

Not necessarily. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that dengue vaccination should be introduced as part of an integrated strategy that includes:

Mosquito control

Community awareness

Early diagnosis

Access to healthcare

Surveillance

Vaccination is not a substitute for preventing mosquito bites or controlling mosquito breeding.

Can The Vaccine Eliminate Dengue?

No. Even highly effective vaccines cannot completely eliminate dengue because:

Four different virus serotypes circulate simultaneously.

Mosquito populations continue to spread infection.

Climate change and rapid urbanisation are expanding mosquito habitats.

Experts say vaccination should complement, not replace, existing public health measures.

What Does This Mean For India?

The approval represents an important milestone in India's dengue response. If widely adopted, QDENGA could reduce severe illness, hospital admissions and pressure on healthcare systems during seasonal outbreaks. The partnership with Biological E also positions India as a major manufacturing hub for global dengue vaccine supply.

At the same time, researchers emphasise that continued surveillance, vector control and public awareness will remain essential for reducing dengue transmission.

The approval of QDENGA marks a significant advance in India's efforts to combat dengue, offering the country's first licensed vaccine against a disease that affects millions each year. While questions around pricing, rollout and public programme inclusion remain, the vaccine's ability to protect against all four dengue serotypes without requiring prior infection testing makes it a potentially valuable addition to India's dengue prevention strategy. Even so, experts stress that vaccination should work alongside mosquito control, environmental management and early diagnosis-not replace them.

Also Read: India Set To Get Dengue Vaccine Qdenga Soon: Doctors Explain What To Expect

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.