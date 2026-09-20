At 93 years of age, most people would comfortably trade their high-stakes professional lives for quiet retirement and family moments. Yet, Dr Prathap C. Reddy, the legendary founder of Apollo Hospitals, still wakes up every morning driven by a singular, unyielding question: "What more can we do for the patients?"

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal on Walk the Talk, held at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, the visionary who pioneered corporate healthcare in India reflected on a remarkable four-and-a-half-decade journey. When asked by Kanwal what brings him to work every day, Dr Reddy answered simply, "To continue to make patients first. What more can we do for the patients? That is what keeps me going."

From transforming a nation that once lacked advanced medical infrastructure into a global healthcare hub, to embracing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and bridging allopathy with traditional healing, Dr Reddy remains as sprightly and passionate as ever.

The Genesis Of Corporate Healthcare And A Global Medical Destination

Looking back at his return from the United States in the 1980s, Dr Reddy recalled a time when advanced private healthcare was virtually non-existent in India, forcing those who could afford it to seek treatment abroad. Today, patients from over 150 countries travel to India for curative care. As Dr Reddy proudly noted, "We're doing everything that the world is doing."

When Kanwal raised concerns regarding criticisms about private hospitals focusing excessively on top lines and profit margins at the expense of public service, Dr Reddy defended the necessity of financial backing: "Money is needed to build hospitals. Money is needed to grow more hospitals. But I think the care is totally different."

He explained that professional management is deployed precisely to ensure excellence without compromising patient care:

"Now for everything, to bring perfection in management, we call it professionalism. So I brought professionalism in every single sector of the hospital. It is not that because he is under finance, he is pressurising the patient's care. It doesn't affect the patient's care."

Embracing Artificial Intelligence And The Future Of Medicine

As medicine enters a new era driven by technology, Apollo Hospitals is actively integrating advanced innovations like ZAP-X to treat complex head and neck cancers. Describing its impact, Dr Reddy stated, "People who had absolutely no hope, they've all been treated and completely recovered."

Addressing concerns about whether AI might create a trust deficit between patients and doctors, Dr Reddy offered a reassuring perspective:

"We must make full use of AI technology to get whatever we can because you can make a more precise diagnosis, and make machines work faster."

He pointed out that radiation treatments using AI take only seven minutes compared to 25 to 30 minutes traditionally, allowing doctors to make faster diagnoses and "spend more time with the patient."

Combating NCDs Through Preventive Healthcare and Holistic Healing

One of Dr Reddy's deepest passions is shifting the paradigm from reactive treatment to proactive wellness. Highlighting the global rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), he noted, "WHO predicted at the end of this decade 80% of the deaths will be NCDs. We can prevent this."

Expressing deep concern over the alarming surge of heart attacks among young people, Dr Reddy dismissed misconceptions linking the crisis to traditional diets like ghee or coconut oil, sharing lightheartedly: "My mother-in-law who is 80, she doesn't take teaspoons, they take tablespoons and she is perfectly all right. Her heart is perfect." Instead, he emphasised that tragedies during marathons or tennis matches happen "because they have not checked themselves."

To champion holistic well-being, Dr Reddy advocates for ancient systems alongside modern medicine:

"We must be able to give everything. The circle is not complete. There are some diseases which allopathy cannot treat, like your asthma, rheumatoid. Whereas, you send him to Ayurveda, they'll cure."

Preserving Legacy And Inspiring A Healthy, Happy India

Addressing media chatter regarding corporate restructuring and succession planning among his family, Dr. Reddy made his ultimate vision crystal clear:

"I want Apollo to continue in the same service. It is only, I said today four, I have 10 grandchildren, I have 15 great-grandchildren. It must pass to all of them, but this must run. Nobody can touch it, none of them have any business. Their business is only to support saying what more can be done for Apollo."

Having zero personal regrets after four and a half decades of relentless service - declaring, "Everyone has lived beyond expectations. Nobody expected. No regrets at all" - Dr Reddy continues to champion his core life philosophy:

"I want everyone to swear that H, H at H, health, happiness at home. Because somebody is sick in the house, the whole family is unhappy. So, I think we should all work towards that goal, health, happiness at home."

Dr Prathap C. Reddy's enduring journey at Apollo Hospitals is a shining beacon of what visionary leadership and deep compassion can achieve. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge artificial intelligence, robust corporate professionalism, preventive wellness, and traditional healing, he has fundamentally redefined healthcare accessibility. As India marches toward a healthier future, Dr Reddy's timeless reminder that true progress begins with Health, Happiness at Home will continue to inspire generations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.