Acid reflux these days is something many deal with, and it isn't limited to any age group. It happens when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, the tube that connects your mouth to your stomach, and can cause a burning sensation in the chest known as heartburn. And anyone who has experienced it knows how uncomfortable it can be. If acid reflux keeps happening over a long period, it can also cause damage to the oesophagus, which is why it's important not to ignore recurring symptoms.

Eating patterns, certain foods, lifestyle habits and other factors can contribute to reflux for some people, making it worth paying attention to what may be triggering it.

Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared an Instagram post with some simple tips and tricks that may help people manage acid reflux and keep those unwanted symptoms in check.

According to his post, here are the 6 ways to deal with acid reflux:

1. Chew sugar-free gum after meals (skip mint)

Gum boosts swallowing frequency, which clears acid out of your oesophagus faster. Avoid peppermint since it can backfire by relaxing the valve that's supposed to keep acid down.

2. Walk after meals

Just a 10+ minute walk after meals, especially dinner, can significantly lower reflux risk.

3. Cut refined carbs and sugar, not spicy food

Reflux tracks closer to sugar than to trigger foods like spice.

4. Raise the head of your bed

Elevating 6-8 inches cuts nighttime acid exposure time by up to 67% in studies, so, no pills, just gravity.

5. Stop eating 2-3 hours before bed

Late meals significantly increase nighttime acid exposure compared to eating earlier.

6. Sleep on your left side

Left-side sleeping clears stomach acid faster and cuts oesophageal acid exposure time compared to back or right-side sleeping.

Having said that, prevention is always better than cure. Eating mindfully, sleeping well and making healthier lifestyle choices can help reduce the chances of dealing with such problems.

Also Read: Bryan Johnson's 5-Step Sleep Routine: From Bedtime To Better Recovery

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.