Diabetes does not mean women have to give up on motherhood. Doctors explain how pre-pregnancy planning, blood sugar control and regular medical care can help women with diabetes have healthier pregnancies. Being diagnosed with diabetes can raise several questions for women who are planning marriage or motherhood. Will they be able to conceive? Can they have a safe pregnancy? Will diabetes affect the baby's health? Doctors say diabetes can make pregnancy more complex, but it does not mean that a woman cannot conceive or have a healthy pregnancy. With good blood sugar control, appropriate medication, a balanced diet, regular monitoring and timely antenatal care, many women with diabetes can successfully navigate pregnancy and deliver healthy babies. However, concerns about complications such as high blood pressure, preeclampsia, excessive fetal growth and premature birth can make some women anxious about pregnancy. Uncontrolled blood sugar can also affect the baby after birth, increasing the risk of problems such as low blood sugar and jaundice.

Diabetes And Pregnancy: Why Women Are Worried

According to Dr Priyanka Sonawane, Gynecologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, concerns about fertility and pregnancy are increasingly coming up among young women with diabetes. "In a month, 5 out of every 20 women aged 25-35 who come to me with diabetes are also worried about whether they will be able to conceive, have a safe pregnancy, or whether diabetes could affect their marriage and future family life," Dr Sonawane said. She added that many of these women are otherwise young and capable of planning a pregnancy, but fear of complications can make them anxious about motherhood.

"Women may face complications such as high blood pressure during pregnancy, excessive fetal growth and premature delivery. For the baby, uncontrolled maternal blood sugar can increase the risk of excessive growth, while after birth, the baby may develop low blood sugar, breathing difficulties or jaundice," she said. However, diabetes should not automatically be viewed as a reason to avoid marriage or motherhood. "Women shouldn't worry, as it is possible to manage diabetes and improve the quality of life. What is important is planning the pregnancy and entering it with good blood sugar control and appropriate medical guidance," Dr Sonawane said.

Why Pre-Pregnancy Planning Matters

For women with diabetes, pregnancy planning ideally begins before conception. High blood sugar around the time of conception and during early pregnancy can increase the risk of complications. A pre-pregnancy consultation allows doctors to assess a woman's overall health and optimise diabetes management before she becomes pregnant. "Pre-pregnancy assessment can help identify blood sugar, blood pressure, thyroid or other health concerns through tests such as HbA1c, thyroid function tests and blood pressure checks, allowing any concerns to be addressed before pregnancy," Dr Sonawane said. Medication is another important consideration. Some medicines may need to be changed before conception or during pregnancy. Women should therefore never stop, start or change diabetes medication on their own. Instead, they should discuss their medicines with their doctor before trying to conceive.

What Happens During Pregnancy?

Once pregnancy occurs, women with diabetes generally require closer monitoring. Doctors may regularly monitor:

Blood glucose levels

Blood pressure

Weight

Fetal growth

Overall maternal and fetal health

The frequency and type of monitoring can vary depending on the woman's type of diabetes, blood sugar control and other health conditions. "Women with diabetes need regular monitoring of blood glucose, blood pressure, weight and the baby's growth throughout pregnancy," Dr Sonawane said. She also recommends an individualised meal plan, regular physical activity as advised by the treating doctor and adherence to antenatal appointments.

Can Diabetes Affect The Baby?

Uncontrolled maternal blood sugar can affect pregnancy and the developing baby. Excessive fetal growth, medically known as macrosomia, can occur when blood glucose levels remain high. Depending on the circumstances, this may increase the risk of complications during delivery. After birth, babies born to mothers with diabetes may also develop low blood sugar. Some newborns may experience breathing difficulties or jaundice and may therefore require closer monitoring after delivery. This does not mean that complications are inevitable. Good glucose control and appropriate prenatal care can help reduce risks and allow doctors to identify and manage problems early.

Diabetes Does Not Mean Pregnancy Is Unsafe

Dr Aditi Singhi, Gynecologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, said diabetes should not stop women from planning a pregnancy, but it does require careful preparation and medical supervision. "According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 1 in 6 live births are affected by some form of hyperglycemia in pregnancy, with the majority of cases being gestational diabetes," Dr Singhi said. She added that uncontrolled blood sugar levels can increase the risk of complications for both the mother and baby. "Women with diabetes should ideally consult their gynaecologist and diabetologist before conception to optimise blood sugar levels, review medications and assess overall health," she said. With regular medical check-ups, a balanced diet, appropriate physical activity and timely monitoring, women with diabetes can work towards a healthy pregnancy.

What Women With Diabetes Should Know Before Conceiving

If you have diabetes and are planning a pregnancy, speak to your healthcare team before trying to conceive. Your doctor may review your blood sugar control, medications, blood pressure and other health conditions. Rather than relying on stories from friends, relatives or social media, women should seek individual medical advice because the risks and treatment plan can vary from person to person. "Every pregnancy is different, and individual medical assessment is essential," Dr Sonawane said. She added that women should not allow fear to make major decisions about marriage or motherhood.

"Pregnancy does require extra attention in women with diabetes, but extra attention does not mean that motherhood is unsafe or impossible," she said. The key message is simple: diabetes may require more planning and monitoring during pregnancy, but it does not automatically take motherhood off the table. Getting medical advice before conception gives women an opportunity to optimise their health, review medications and establish a plan for pregnancy before it begins.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.