When you eat a meal packed with simple carbohydrates, your blood sugar can rise quickly. Foods such as fruit juice, white bread and other refined carbs are digested faster, which can lead to a quick rise in blood glucose. For some people, that rise may be followed by a drop in energy, leaving them feeling tired, hungry or low on energy soon after eating.

This is where fibre can make a difference. Found naturally in foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds, fibre takes longer to digest and can help slow down the release of glucose into the bloodstream. This means you do not necessarily have to avoid carbs; adding fibre to your meals can be one way to make them more balanced.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains this using a rather relatable comparison in an Instagram post. She compares the bloodstream to an “exclusive nightclub” and blood sugar to its guest list.

According to her analogy, eating simple carbs like fruit juice or white bread is like “500 people” trying to enter the club at the same time. The body then releases insulin, which she compares to security guards trying to clear the crowd.

She says, “And just as fast, the club is empty. That's your energy crash right after the sugar spike.”

Then comes fibre, which Agarwal describes as the “bouncer at the door”. Instead of allowing all the carbs to rush into the bloodstream at once, fibre helps slow down digestion and makes the rise in blood glucose more gradual.

In the caption accompanying the post, she further explains that simple carbs can sometimes mean a “rush entry”, with blood sugar rising quickly before insulin steps in. Fibre, meanwhile, can help make this rise steadier.

So, the next time you are having carbs, Agarwal's question is worth remembering: “Did I bring my bouncer?”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.