Maternal Health Beyond Childbirth: Doctor Explains Long-Term Care And Awareness Gaps

Maternal health has long been ignored. Most people only focus on the child and the mother's health takes a backseat. Maternal health does not end with childbirth; in fact, the postpartum period is only the beginning of a woman's long-term physiological and psychological recovery. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Suman Mehla, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, said, "In my 21 years of clinical practice, I have observed that while antenatal care receives adequate attention, postnatal and long-term maternal health remain significantly under-addressed."

While immediate postpartum care is important, long-term maternal health is equally important. Long-term care for mothers after childbirth extends far beyond the immediate postpartum recovery period. It plays an important role in safeguarding physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Long-Term Care For Mothers

After delivery, a woman's body undergoes substantial hormonal, metabolic, and structural changes. Conditions such as postpartum anaemia, thyroid dysfunction, pelvic floor disorders, and unresolved hypertension or gestational diabetes can persist or even worsen if not monitored. For instance, women with gestational diabetes have a higher lifetime risk of developing type 2 diabetes, yet many fail to undergo regular screening after delivery.

Equally critical is mental health. Postpartum depression and anxiety disorders are common but often underreported due to stigma and lack of awareness. Many women hesitate to seek help, assuming emotional distress is a normal part of motherhood. This gap can affect not only the mother but also the child's development and family dynamics.

Another overlooked aspect is reproductive and sexual health. Issues such as dyspareunia (pain during intercourse), irregular menstruation, and contraceptive counselling are rarely discussed openly. Women also tend to neglect routine screenings like cervical cancer screening (Pap smear) and breast examinations after childbirth.

Regular follow-ups with healthcare providers can help in early detection and management, preventing complications like anaemia or cardiovascular strain that can happen due to prolonged sleep deprivation and physical demands of motherhood.

The risk of postpartum depression or anxiety persists for months or even years, impacting bonding with the baby and family dynamics. Counseling, support groups, and lifestyle interventions like yoga or nutrition plans can help foster resilience and reduce relapse rates by over 50%.

Awareness Gaps In Maternal Health

Awareness gaps are particularly evident in rural and semi-urban populations, where access to healthcare and education is limited, says Dr. Mehla. Even in urban settings, the focus shifts almost entirely to the newborn, leaving the mother's health secondary. Cultural factors and family expectations further contribute to this neglect.

Dr. Mehla added, "From a clinical standpoint, I strongly advocate structured postnatal follow-up beyond the standard 6-week check. Ideally, women should have periodic health evaluations at 3 months, 6 months, and annually thereafter. This includes monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, haemoglobin levels, mental health screening, and counselling on nutrition, exercise, and contraception."

Long-term maternal health requires a continuum of care model; integrating obstetrics, gynaecology, endocrinology, and mental health services. Increasing awareness through community programmes, digital health platforms, and primary care interventions is essential. "In summary, prioritising maternal health beyond childbirth is not just beneficial-it is imperative. A healthy mother forms the foundation of a healthy family and, ultimately, a healthier society," said Dr. Mehla.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.