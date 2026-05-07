JANANI Platform Launched: Government Boosts Maternal And Child Healthcare

The government has launched JANANI (Journey of Antenatal, Natal and Neonatal Integrated Care), a QR-enabled digital healthcare platform to track maternal and child health services, an official statement said on Thursday. According to the government, the platform will comprehensively monitor and maintain digital health records of women during their reproductive years, including antenatal care, delivery preparedness, delivery, postnatal care, newborn care, home-based newborn and young child care and family planning. The new system is developed as an upgraded version of the existing RCH portal and creates a longitudinal health record by capturing key service delivery events across the continuum of care.

The platform enables continuous monitoring, timely interventions and strengthens service delivery at every stage of child care, the government said.

A key feature of the platform is QR‑enabled digital Mother and Child Health cards that make records portable and easily accessible.

The platform also incorporates automated alerts for high-risk pregnancies, real-time dashboards for supervisory review, and due-list generation, enabling timely tracking, monitoring, and targeted interventions.

JANANI also enables integration with national platforms such as U-WIN and POSHAN, thereby facilitating seamless data exchange, improved coordination across programmes, and comprehensive monitoring of beneficiaries across sectors.

The platform enables registration of beneficiaries using unique identifiers such as ABHA, Aadhaar (OTP and biometric), and mobile number, along with pan-India search functionality.

The new portal ensures continuity of care for migratory populations and prevents duplication of records. It also provides self-registration facilities through web and mobile platforms, empowering beneficiaries to actively engage with their healthcare journey.

JANANI supports citizens by enabling timely scheduling and monitoring of antenatal care visits and immunizations, along with alerts and reminders to ensure that no critical health milestone is missed.

Moreover, it provides access to digital MCH cards, information on nearby healthcare facilities, expected place of delivery, and supports decision-making through health education and nutritional guidance, the statement noted.

Till date, JANANI has achieved 1.34 crore beneficiary registrations, over 30 lakh pregnant women registrations, more than 30 lakh MCH cards generated, and over 1 lakh biometric verifications, according to the government.

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