World Birth Defects Day: Why India Bears A High Burden Of Congenital Anomalies

Every year on World Birth Defects Day (March 3), global health bodies like the World Health Organization promote awareness around congenital anomalies, a group of structural and functional disorders present from birth. In India, birth defects represent a significant public health burden affecting infants and families across socio-economic strata. The term birth defects covers a diverse range of conditions including malformations such as cleft lip and palate, chromosomal anomalies including Down syndrome, and functional defects like congenital heart defect or hearing loss. These anomalies contribute substantially to neonatal and infant mortality and long-term disability.

Recent systematic analyses estimate that India may witness up to 472,000 births affected by congenital anomalies each year, highlighting a pressing need for improved surveillance, prevention and care strategies. While India does have a national birth defect registry, without a very strong, nationwide surveillance system and awareness programmes, the true magnitude of the problem remains incompletely documented. Yet, available evidence underscores the urgent requirement for targeted public health action to prevent avoidable congenital conditions and support affected children and families early in life.

Scope of Congenital Anomalies in India: Prevalence and Types

A national meta-analysis combining data from numerous hospital and community studies reported that congenital anomalies occur at an estimated 184.5 per 10,000 births in India, meaning nearly 1.8% of all births can be affected. When applied to India's large birth cohort, this translates to 421,000 to 522,000 affected births annually.

The prevalence of specific types of defects varies:

Anencephaly (a severe neural tube defect) featured among the most common anomalies.

(a severe neural tube defect) featured among the most common anomalies. Talipes (clubfoot) and orofacial clefts were also frequently reported, indicating musculoskeletal and craniofacial anomalies are significant contributors.

(clubfoot) and orofacial clefts were also frequently reported, indicating musculoskeletal and craniofacial anomalies are significant contributors. Hospital data revealed anomalies of the central nervous system and musculoskeletal system as most commonly detected when stillbirths were included in estimates, while musculoskeletal anomalies predominated among live births.

Also Read: Fast Breathing, Poor Feeding, Blue Lips: Early Congenital Heart Defect Signs Indian Parents Miss

Impact on Mortality and Neonatal Health

Analyses based on Global Burden of Disease data show that India accounted for approximately 16% of global deaths from birth defects among children under five in 2017, an estimated 82,400 deaths. The early neonatal period (first week of life) represents the highest risk window for fatal outcomes linked to congenital anomalies.

Congenital anomalies have been historically identified as a leading cause of neonatal mortality in India, ranking among top contributors alongside preterm birth complications and infections.

Underlying Causes and Risk Factors

Congenital anomalies arise from complex interactions between genetic and environmental factors. While many cases have multifactorial origins, known risk factors include:

Maternal nutritional deficiencies, particularly low folate status.

Infections during pregnancy such as rubella.

Exposure to harmful substances like certain medications or toxins.

Maternal health conditions such as diabetes.

Neural tube defects like anencephaly, for example, are strongly associated with inadequate folic acid intake before and during early pregnancy, a preventable risk factor with appropriate supplementation efforts.

Prevention: What Works

Preventive public health measures can reduce the frequency of certain congenital anomalies:

Preconception folic acid supplementation and food fortification has been shown globally to decrease the incidence of neural tube defects.

Vaccination against rubella for women of childbearing age can significantly cut the risk of congenital rubella syndrome.

Ensuring daily intake of a balanced diet rich in micronutrients before and during pregnancy supports optimal foetal development.

Avoidance of alcohol, tobacco and environmental toxins during pregnancy reduces teratogenic risks.

These interventions not only target congenital anomaly prevention but also enhance overall perinatal health outcomes.

Also Read: Cold Conditions, Pollution Increase Preterm Births Risk, Warn Doctors

Care and Surveillance: Gaps and Needs In India

Currently, India lacks a national birth defects surveillance program, making it challenging to track trends reliably and design tailored interventions. Surveillance systems are crucial for early identification, referral to specialized care, and long-term follow-up of affected children. Without such data infrastructure, national efforts to allocate resources effectively and evaluate prevention success remain hindered.

Management and treatment options vary depending on the type of anomaly. Many structural anomalies, such as certain heart defects or musculoskeletal deformities, may require early surgical intervention and rehabilitative services. Others like metabolic or endocrine disorders need ongoing medical care. Early detection through antenatal screening and newborn examination increases survival and quality of life, while reducing long-term disability.

On World Birth Defects Day, the evidence from India underscores a significant yet often under-recognized public health challenge. With nearly half a million births affected annually by congenital anomalies, and thousands of deaths linked to these conditions each year, the need for robust surveillance, prevention and care frameworks is profound. Strengthening maternal nutrition programs, expanding folic acid supplementation, improving antenatal screening and building a comprehensive national birth defects registry are essential steps towards reducing India's burden. Awareness campaigns coupled with evidence-based public health action can not only save lives but also improve the lifelong health trajectories of children born with congenital conditions.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.