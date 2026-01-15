Cold Conditions, Pollution Increase Preterm Births Risk, Warn Doctors

Exposure to extreme cold conditions coupled with pollution increases the risk of preterm births and a rise in blood pressure in expectant mothers that can affect the baby's growth, doctors have warned. North India remained under the claws of an intense cold wave that showed no signs of yielding, with maximum temperatures in several areas plunging to nearly 10 degrees Celsius below normal. Dr Anita Sabherwal, a gynaecologist and a senior consultant at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, said pregnant women are more prone to dry skin, nasal stuffiness and altered immunity, and cold weather tends to worsen these problems.

It also makes them more prone to viral infections, she said.

"Lack of thirst in winter leads to less water intake. There is increased laziness and a lack of motivation for exercise due to cold weather and heavy clothing. All this leads to easy fatigue, joint and muscle stiffness and pains, besides constipation," Dr Sabherwal said.

With pollution rising during winters, there is an increase in breathing difficulty and cases of bronchitis. "Studies have even reported an increased risk of preterm births and small babies due to high air pollution," Dr Sabherwal said.

Winter also brings with it an increased intake of traditional sweets, nuts and ghee that spurs weight gain and spikes in sugar levels, she said.

It is important to engage with family, obstetricians and women's health educators on how to maintain healthy nutrition, improve hydration, and improvise on exercises to adjust to the demands of pregnancy and the weather for a positive birth experience, Dr Sabherwal added.

According to medical experts, the human body responds to cold by constricting blood vessels to conserve heat.

While this is a normal physiological response, pregnancy already puts extra pressure on the circulatory system, they said and explained that when blood vessels tighten further, blood pressure can rise, increasing the risk of pregnancy-related hypertension and complications such as preeclampsia.

"Keeping warm, getting six to eight hours of sleep, following a high-protein diet to support fetal weight gain, and taking blood thinner medications as prescribed by doctors can help manage these risks," said Dr Yashica Gudesar, the director and unit head, obstetrics and gynaecology, at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka.

Dr Nikita Kumari, senior consultant, gynaecology, at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, said that pregnancy during winters brings a unique set of challenges. "While these issues are usually not serious, timely care and simple precautions can go a long way in keeping both mother and the baby healthy," she said.

Pregnancy lowers immunity, and winter in India often sees a rise in viral infections, flu, cough, cold, and air pollution-related respiratory issues, the doctor said.

"Get the seasonal flu vaccine if advised by your doctor, avoid crowded places during peak pollution or flu outbreaks and wear a mask in polluted or crowded areas. Wash hands frequently and consult a doctor early for fever, persistent cough, or breathlessness," Dr Kumari said.

Dr Kumari highlighted that Vitamin D deficiency is common among Indian women, which worsens in winter. "Expectant mothers should get 15 to 20 minutes of sunlight on face and arms, take supplements as prescribed by doctors and go for regular antenatal check-ups to help identify deficiencies early." Research has also shown that exposure to cold activates stress-related hormonal systems in the body, such as the sympathetic nervous system and the renin-angiotensin system, both of which play a role in regulating blood pressure and can indirectly impact fetal development.

Studies have linked prolonged cold exposure during the second and third trimesters to a higher risk of having low birth weight babies. Extreme cold during early pregnancy has also been associated with an increased risk of preterm birth, doctors said.

Dr Swapnil Agrahari, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Silverstreak Multispeciality Hospital, said, "When placental blood flow is reduced, the baby may not receive adequate nutrition, which can slow growth. This is why maintaining warmth and overall health during winter is especially important for expectant mothers." Experts stressed that symptoms such as persistent headaches, swelling, or sudden rises in blood pressure should never be ignored.

"With proper care, awareness, and timely medical guidance, most winter-related pregnancy risks can be managed effectively, ensuring the health and well-being of both mother and baby," Dr Agrahari added.

