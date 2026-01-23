Bed Rest To Baby Blues: Young Indian Mothers Share Maternal Health Realities

Pregnancy and motherhood are often painted as purely joyful milestones. But behind the smiles, baby photos, and congratulatory messages lies a far more complex reality, one that many women are unprepared for. On Maternal Health Awareness Day 2026, NDTV spoke to four young mothers who became parents before the age of 30 to understand what pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period really looked like for them. Their experiences reveal a common thread: An overload of advice, much of it well-meaning but not always medically sound, and a striking lack of conversation around postpartum mental health and recovery. From being told not to exercise at all, to being discouraged from drinking water, to struggling silently with postpartum depression, these young women navigated motherhood while constantly filtering noise from necessity.

Medical research consistently shows that maternal health directly impacts infant health, not just during pregnancy but long after delivery. According to the World Health Organization, maternal well-being, physical, mental, and emotional, is critical for healthy child development and family stability. By sharing their lived experiences, these mothers remind us why awareness, empathy, and evidence-based care are essential, and why listening to women themselves is just as important as listening to doctors.

'The Advice Was Endless, And Often Confusing'

Like most expectant mothers, Sakshi Jha, now 28 and mother to a 17-month-old toddler, found herself surrounded by advice, much of it contradictory. "I was told not to exercise at all because it might harm my baby," she recalls. "Thankfully, my doctor strongly disagreed and encouraged me to stay active every day, which gave me confidence and energy."

Medical guidelines back her doctor's advice. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends regular physical activity during pregnancy for most women, noting benefits such as improved mood, reduced back pain, and better sleep.

Sakshi also recalls being advised to avoid several foods and even being told not to watch action movies or crime series, with claims it could affect her baby's mental health. "The idea seemed absurd," she says. "How could my choice of entertainment impact my child that way?"

Postpartum Depression: When the Body Heals, But The Mind Struggles

For Sakshi, the most difficult phase came after childbirth. "The biggest challenge I faced was not physical but mental. I struggled with postpartum depression," she shares. She describes how sleepless nights, isolation, sudden loss of routine, hair fall, and weight gain compounded her emotional distress. Research shows she is far from alone, postpartum depression affects nearly 1 in 5 women globally, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What helped? "My husband stood firmly by my side," Sakshi says. "That support made the journey far more bearable." Social support is one of the strongest protective factors against postpartum depression, studies show.

When Advice Doesn't Match Reality

For Shubhashree Mukherjee, who delivered via C-section, advice often failed to account for individual health needs. Due to miscarriage risk, her doctor advised bed rest for the first five months. Yet relatives insisted daily chores like wiping floors would ensure a normal delivery. "I don't disagree that daily activity helps, but my health did not permit it," she explains. "The size of my belly in the third trimester wouldn't allow me to sit and wipe floors."

Her experience highlights an important medical principle: pregnancy advice must be personalised. WHO guidelines stress that pregnancy care should be tailored to a woman's health status, not cultural expectations.

Recovery After C-Section: 'Learning to Walk Again'

For Varsha Vats, now 28 and mother to a 1.5-year-old, recovery after a C-section was unexpectedly overwhelming. "The first walk post-delivery is the most difficult thing I have ever done in my life," she says. "It's like learning to walk again but as an adult with an incision."

Clinical evidence confirms that recovery after a C-section can take weeks to months, with pain, fatigue, and limited mobility common in the early weeks. In Shubhashree's case, she reveals it took almost two years for her body and mind to feel "normal" again. Varsha was also told to limit water intake post-delivery, a myth her doctor dismissed. "I gave birth in peak summer. Not drinking water wasn't an option," she says. Adequate hydration is, in fact, essential for wound healing, breastfeeding, and recovery.

Living With Long-Term Changes

Nonika Marwaha, 32, who had a normal delivery and is mother to a 3-year-old, shares how pregnancy permanently altered her health. Diagnosed with low blood pressure during pregnancy, she expected it to resolve post-delivery, but it didn't.

"60/80 is my new normal," she says. Fatigue and dizziness still occur, especially during stress or lack of sleep. Chronic postpartum conditions are not uncommon, yet rarely discussed. Studies show pregnancy can unmask long-term cardiovascular and metabolic vulnerabilities.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Why Maternal Health Must Come First

Across all four stories, one message stands out clearly: A healthy baby needs a healthy mother.

"A woman going through this journey not only gives birth to a child, but also a new woman, a mother in herself," says Shubhashree. "A bit of support and patience will help a first-time mother endure and overcome all kinds of difficulties."

As Varsha puts it, "The world tells new mothers to give 100% to the baby, but optimal maternal health is irreplaceable." Medical science agrees. Maternal health directly influences breastfeeding success, infant bonding, child development, and long-term family well-being.

Maternal Health Awareness Day is not just about preventing complications. It's about listening to women, challenging myths, and acknowledging that motherhood is transformative, demanding, and deeply personal. The voices of these four young mothers underline an essential truth. Medical guidance, emotional support, and self-care are not luxuries. They are necessities. When mothers and their health are supported, families thrive.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.