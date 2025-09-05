Postpartum Hair Loss: My Journey, And How New Moms Can Cope

If you think childbirth is hard, let me tell you that postpartum can be even tougher. Amid all the challenges of caring for a newborn and adjusting to a new life, postpartum hair loss can significantly add to the stress. Hair loss, regardless of the reason or the stage of life, can be highly distressing, and facing it during the postpartum phase - when everything is already overwhelming - can feel traumatic.

Before delving into the technical details, let me give you a glimpse of what postpartum hair loss really looks like. After childbirth, you will continue taking your prenatal vitamins. Your doctor will typically advise you to gradually stop iron supplements after 1-2 months, while calcium is often prescribed for as long as you choose to breastfeed. During the initial two months, you might not experience any hair fall since you're on these supplements. However, things start to change between the third and the fourth month. You may notice significant hair loss, much more than you've ever experienced before. From your pillow to your baby's toes, you'll find strands of hair tangled everywhere. Most women find that pregnancy makes their hair thicker and experience hair thinning during postpartum. In my case, I experienced hair fall during pregnancy and then (again) during postpartum.

Postpartum hair loss is not just about losing hair, it takes a toll on your mental health. When you are already sleep deprived, your body doesn't feel the same, you fail to identify yourself as a person and experience shifts in every aspect of life, hair loss can intensify the emotional burden.

With the arrival of the newborn, my room became a mess with baby clothes, diaper bags, toys, dry sheets, wet wipes, and baby medicines - all accompanied by my hair strands in every corner. From my firsthand experience, I would recommend that to-be mothers should be counselled well to cope with this stage by explaining the causes of postpartum hair loss and providing mental support.

Now, let's explore the science behind postpartum hair loss.

Postpartum hair loss is a common phenomenon and can be distressing for new mothers.

During pregnancy, your hormones change dramatically. Along with hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin), pregnancy also causes several other hormone levels to rise, including estrogen, progesterone, oxytocin, and prolactin. Your blood volume also increases to as much as 50 percent greater volume than normal.

Immediately after your baby is born, most of these hormone levels drop quickly, including estrogen and progesterone. Besides prolactin, these hormones will be almost back to normal levels within 24 hours after birth. Similarly, your blood volume also decreases gradually.

This drop in hormone levels makes your hair enter the shedding phase or the resting phase (telogen).

"Throughout pregnancy, high levels of estrogen cause hair to remain in the growth phase longer than normal. This is why many women have noticed their hair is thicker or fuller during pregnancy. After delivery, hormone levels drop (particularly estrogen) and many hair follicles shed at the same time (telogen effluvium)," explained Dr. Aastha Gupta, Senior IVF consultant and infertility expert, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Delhi IVF.

Other factors:

Physical stress:

The physical toll of pregnancy, labor, and delivery can contribute to hair loss.

Nutritional deficiencies:

Postpartum women may experience deficiencies in vital nutrients (like iron and zinc), especially if their diets haven't met their increased needs during pregnancy.

Fatigue and stress:

The demands of caring for a newborn can lead to increased stress, which can also affect hair health.

The timeline

"Postpartum hair loss is a normal experience for many new mothers. It usually starts within a few months after giving birth, as hormone levels begin to normalize. Postpartum hair loss usually starts anywhere from 2 to 4 months after delivery and results from the loss of hair that was resting during pregnancy."

"The shedding usually peaks between 4-5 months postpartum. Although it may feel alarming to see this much hair loss, it is usually something that will eventually stop. For most women, their hair loss slows or stops at 6-12 months after delivery, and they gradually return to their normal hair growth cycle," explained Dr. Gupta.

Can it be controlled?

Well, there are many ifs and buts. In my experience, nothing seemed to help! However, I didn't have much time to try anything since caring for a little one takes up all your time. Moreover, I hesitated using any products thinking it might interfere with breastmilk production.

Medically, there's no specific treatment for postpartum hair loss. While it cannot be fully controlled, you can limit it to some extent with mindful practices.

"Postpartum shedding can be managed. Maintaining a balanced diet that includes enough protein, iron, and vitamins is helpful. Gentle care while washing and drying your hair, avoiding heat styling tools and tight hairstyles will help limit breakage. Proper rest and stress management also have impacts on postpartum recovery. If you worry that you are losing a large amount of hair, like more than 50-150 strands in a day, or your shedding hasn't slowed by the time your little one is a year old please seek medical advice," the expert recommended.

How much is too much?

Postpartum hair loss is not considered normal if it extends beyond 12 months. If you experience bald patches, severely thinning areas, or clumps of hair falling out beyond this timeframe, it's a concern. "You should consider it concerning if you have other symptoms too. For example, fatigue, weight issues, or even inconsistent periods. It may reveal thyroid pathology, anemia, or other hormonal imbalances."

Typically, a woman notices their hair returning to normal fullness by their baby's first birthday. "For a lot of women, the shedding seems to slow down quite a bit by six months postpartum. If hair loss continues longer than 12 months, it could mean there's an underlying issue. Bald spots, or other unusual symptoms, are not to be taken lightly. In these situations, it is important to see a doctor as it could be related to thyroid issues, anemia, or hormonal imbalance since being pregnant," Dr. Gupta advised.

How to cope with it?

While postpartum hair loss is temporary, it can be heartbreaking. Here are some coping strategies that can help you stay mentally fit during this phase.

1. Stay positive

Remind yourself that postpartum hair fall is a temporary condition; most women find their hair returns to normal over time.

2. Try something new

A new haircut or style can help you feel better about your appearance. Shorter styles can also make hair loss less noticeable and prevent unnecessary tangles.

3. Connect with other moms

Sharing your experience with friends or family who have gone through similar situations can be comforting.

4. Practice self-care

Prioritize self-care routines that help you relax and de-stress, as managing stress can also be beneficial for hair health.

Remember, every woman's experience is different, and focusing on self-acceptance and care can make the journey easier. As my baby is now one (14 months exactly) my hair fall and growth have returned to normal. I now have baby hairs all over my head, especially at the front, and yes I look funny IYKYK. But, I believe it's just a phase, so was postpartum hair fall, which helps me keep going.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.