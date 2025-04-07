Nutritionist Shares Secret To Combating Postpartum Hair Loss

New moms, are you dealing with postpartum hair fall? You are not alone. This is one of the most common issues women face after giving birth. To solve the problem, most new mothers tend to focus on Biotin supplements. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in a post on Instagram, reveals that this is not the only solution for hair loss. Instead, she suggests a nutritional guide that will nourish your hair back to health. In the caption, she writes, "Postpartum Hairfall. Losing clumps of hair after having a baby? You're not alone! But don't just blame it on biotin—your hair needs way more support." Explaining the same, Lovneet begins the video by saying, “Postpartum hairfall is so common. But one of the biggest mistakes I see many new moms making is only focusing on Biotin when combating hair fall. Now, what you need to understand is during pregnancy your body is depleted of its Iron, Vitamin D, and Omega-3 stores.”

According to Lovneet, here's what truly helps

Protein: Lovneet says, “Postpartum, your protein needs are increased. So make sure you are having a holistic approach.” She further writes in the caption, “The building block of hair! Many new moms don't get enough. Aim for 80-100g daily for stronger, healthier strands.” Vitamin D: She mentions, “Low levels = more shedding. Step into the sun or get tested for a supplement boost!” Iron: According to Lovneet, “Postpartum bleeding + sleepless nights = depleted iron. If you're low, your hair will show it.” Zinc: She suggests that Zinc is “a must for hair growth and scalp health,” and talks about the sources of the nutrient such as nuts, seeds, and seafood amongst others. Biotin: “Yes, it helps, but it's not the only hero in the story. Balance is key!” she adds.

The nutritionist suggests taking supplements of Vitamin D, Iron, Zinc and Vitamin B alongside Biotin for better results. “Hairfall isn't just a biotin issue—it's a nutrition issue. Fuel your body right, and your hair will thank you!” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.