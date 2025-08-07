"I Couldn't Sit To Feed My Baby": Breastfeeding Journey Of A C-Section Mother

"I think the baby is hungry, we must consider top feed," this was me 24 hours postpartum. And everyone around me was terrified at this idea of choosing formula. But little did I know, my baby was already on their team and rejected formula from day one.

The society often portrays pregnancy as a beautiful and mostly happy phase, along with childbirth and breastfeeding. But they fail to list the hardships. When pregnant, women spend most of their hours googling what's best for their baby during and after pregnancy, and breastfeeding tops the list. Like most mothers, I decided to exclusively breastfeed my baby for the first six months as breastfed babies are healthier, intelligent and are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life. Additionally, breastmilk contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses. It is also known to reduce the mother's risk of breast and ovarian cancers, as per WHO.

By my due date, I was well-versed with the essence of breastfeeding, the concept of golden hour, skin-to-skin touch and nearly every aspect, except the challenges, which caught me by surprise. The journey turned out to be bumpier than I had anticipated.

Soon after birth, you are in this magical moment when you hold your baby for the first time to feed and the baby instinctively knows what to do. That moment and connection feel surreal.

During my stay at the hospital, I was well-assisted by lactation experts and nurses at every step. However, everything changed once I returned home. That magical moment quickly transformed into, "I can't do this anymore."

Challenges during the initial phase

1. Extreme pain

As your breast muscles are not used to the pressure, you may experience pain during the first week. The pain can be worse for first-time mothers like me. Sore nipples during latching are a common concern, but it usually improves within a week. If discomfort persists after that, seek medical help.

"Breastfeeding should be a pain-free process. There can be several possible reasons behind this pain, which must be ruled out. This discomfort can depend on various factors. Also, it should not be normalised as it may cause cracks and other problems. Talk to your expert for effective solutions," said Parul Mudit Mishra, a Lactation Counsellor and Weaning Expert.

2. Sleepless nights

As mentioned by the paediatrician, the baby needs to be fed every two hours. With your body already exhausted from childbirth, this can be particularly challenging. In my case, I fed my baby whenever I sensed hunger, not waking her if she was sleeping and not feeding her after every diaper change. A mother knows her baby's needs best. So, before you tell a mother what's best for her baby, please stop!

3. Discomfort while sitting

Yes, postpartum is hard. You want to care for your baby, but your body might not cooperate. My significant C-section scar caused discomfort while sitting to latch. Moreover, sitting for long periods became painful due to the scar and the large bandage covering it.

4. Low supply

Many women struggle with low milk supply. "Several factors affect milk supply. It depends on your hormones, blood volume, how much the baby feeds, how the baby latches and more," Ms Parul added.

However, it gets better with time. Breast milk production is a supply and demand process- the more the baby latches, the more milk is produced. So, if someone tells you that your supply is low, the baby is hungry all the time, or give some cow milk, please don't. Instead, eat a good diet and stay well hydrated to boost your supply.

"Don't put the mothers on a restricted diet, as no food can cause gas to the baby. Eat nutritious food and hydrate well. Drinking more milk does not mean better milk supply. Focus on eating well-balanced meals," the expert advised.

I also used galact granules, which are beneficial if you plan to breastfeed.

5. Dehydration

That extreme thirst post every feed is indescribable and is often accompanied by acid reflux. Latching typically increases your oxytocin levels, causing your milk to flow, which can also stimulate thirst.

Contrary to popular belief, it's essential to drink enough water postpartum to support digestion, maintain milk supply, and help your body recover.

6. Lack of energy

The birthing process is exhausting, and postpartum recovery can be even more so. You may feel a constant lack of energy, making it hard to perform simple tasks. This is why you need more calories to function properly nourish your baby. So, eat plenty of nutrient-rich foods, such as laddus, ghee, nuts, and more during this phase to support your breastfeeding journey.

What could have helped?

During pregnancy and postpartum, you'll receive advice from all directions, from the best ways to feed your baby to when to feed them. However, breastfeeding is not merely a physical process; it also impacts you mentally in numerous ways. A few things can make this journey easier like:

A supportive partner

Access to nutritious food

Assistance with handling the baby

Emotional availability from loved ones

Good medical support

Simply having someone to talk to

How to stay mentally fit while breastfeeding

Common questions like "Is the baby well-fed?" "Am I producing enough milk?" "Is this position right?" and "Can I feed while lying down?" can lead to unnecessary stress and self-doubt. To help new mothers stay centered, here are some tips:

1. Listen to your body and the baby

Focus on healing while nurturing your baby. Pay attention to your own physical and emotional needs as well. Remember, the journey will become easier over time. A happy and healthy mom is essential for a happy and healthy baby.

2. Focus on the bigger picture

Cherish this phase and the bond you are building with your baby. Understand how this connection is vital for their growth into a healthy individual.

3. Be kind to yourself

There will be ups and downs; it's important to be patient with yourself and your baby. Avoid comparing your journey to others, as this can improve your mental health.

4. Talk to your loved ones

Motherhood can sometimes feel isolating. If you're feeling overwhelmed, don't hesitate to talk to your loved ones about your feelings.

5. Clear all your doubts

It's perfectly normal to have many questions as a new mother. Don't hesitate to ask your doctor anything you need in order to navigate this breastfeeding journey.

"Education, empowerment and awareness are the only sustainable methods that can help breastfeeding mothers through this journey. The right kind of help and support can help mothers nourish the child adequately," Ms. Parul highlighted.

It's all worth it!

Feelings of difficulty, exhaustion, and being overwhelmed are very common and normal, especially during the first few weeks of postpartum. After facing these challenges, seeing your baby grow into a beautiful individual will make those struggles feel minor.

As mentioned by the UK's National Health Service, "Once you've mastered it, you'll probably find it's the easiest and most satisfying way to feed your baby.

Breast milk is irreplaceable. It's not just about keeping your baby full, but it also fosters a unique bond between you and your baby.

According to the World Health Organisation, breast milk is an important source of energy and nutrients in children aged 6-23 months as well. It can fulfill half or more of their energy requirements. Breast milk also plays a crucial role in providing essential nutrients during illness and helps to decrease mortality rates among malnourished children.

While breastfeeding is crucial, if you're struggling with it or if it doesn't align with your plans, formula feeding is an option. Consult your doctor to determine which formula might be best for your baby. Remember, every mother and baby is unique. Whether you choose exclusive breastfeeding, formula feeding, pumped milk, or a combination of these depends on your and your baby's needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.