Coconut Water During Pregnancy: Expert Shares Benefits And Safety Tips To Follow

Eating a healthy diet is crucial for both mother and baby. Well-balanced nutrition helps ensure that the developing fetus receives all necessary nutrients for proper growth and development and reduces the risk of complications.

Coconut water is one of the most commonly consumed drinks during pregnancy. It is a refreshing, tasty and highly nutritious drink. But is it safe to drink coconut water every day during pregnancy? Let's know from the expert.

Coconut water during pregnancy: Know the benefits and safety precautions

In an Instagram video, Dr. Anjali Kumar, MBBS, MD- Obstetrics & Gynaecology revealed how often you should drink coconut water during pregnancy.

"Is coconut water a pregnancy super drink? No doubt coconut water is hydrating. It has electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, and sodium which are great for pregnancy headaches, fatigue and even mild constipation. It can also help manage muscle cramps and that bloated feeling most women experience during pregnancy," said Dr. Kumar.

Benefits of drinking coconut water

Coconut water is an excellent source of hydration, which is vital for overall health and can help alleviate fatigue and headaches. It also provides a refreshing energy boost without artificial additives, making it a healthier alternative to sugary drinks.

Moderation is key when it comes to whether pregnant women should drink coconut water every day. While it has health benefits, it also contains natural sugars, so it's better to vary your drinks. Incorporating a range of beverages can help ensure a balanced intake of nutrients.

"One small glass a day is usually safe. In my opinion, it would be a better idea to switch between your drinks every day. Lemon water, fresh watermelon juice, lassi, buttermilk, kanji, sattu drinks and even mango shakes with lesser sugar this season are some healthy options to choose from," the expert added.

Precautions: Dr. Kumar also advised that if you have gestational diabetes consume it in moderation as it contains natural sugars.

She also mentioned that the focus should be on diversity in diet, alongside regular prenatal check-ups, to support a healthy pregnancy. Also, stay away from processed juices and drinks.

Key components of a balanced diet during pregnancy include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. These foods supply essential vitamins, minerals and energy needed for a healthy pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.