World Breastfeeding Week 2025: 9 Desi Foods To Help Boost Lactation

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated annually from August 1st to 7th. It is a global campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding for both infants and mothers. It emphasises the importance of breastfeeding for the first six months of life, highlighting how it strengthens immunity, supports development, and fosters maternal-infant bonding. This week also encourages cultural support and nutrition for lactating mothers. Certain desi foods have been traditionally used to help promote lactation. Keep reading as we share a list of desi foods to help boost lactation in breastfeeding mothers.

9 Desi foods to help boost lactation in breastfeeding mothers

1. Methi

Fenugreek seeds are one of the most well-known galactagogues in Indian households. Its phytoestrogens stimulate milk ducts, enhancing milk production. Methi can be consumed soaked in water overnight, added to parathas, or used in ladoos commonly given to new mothers.

2. Shatavari

An Ayurvedic herb known for balancing hormones and boosting lactation, Shatavari is often given as a powder mixed with milk. It's rich in plant-based oestrogens and nutrients that nourish the female reproductive system and support postpartum recovery.

3. Ajwain

Ajwain helps improve digestion and reduce gas in both mother and baby while also supporting milk flow. It can be added to water (ajwain water), consumed as part of a postnatal kada, or sprinkled into sabzis and rotis.

4. Gondh

Gondh is a powerhouse ingredient used in traditional panjiri and ladoos. It provides energy, strengthens bones, and enhances milk supply due to its warming and nutritive properties. Gondh ladoos are a staple in postnatal diets across North India.

5. Cumin seeds

Jeera is loaded with iron and aids digestion while stimulating milk production. Jeera water is a simple yet effective traditional remedy for lactation, and it's often added generously to curries, dals, and masala blends.

6. Dill leaves

Suva or dill is a leafy green often consumed in cooked form during lactation. It contains flavonoids and nutrients that help increase breast milk production. Suva sabzi or suva dal is commonly given to nursing mothers.

7. Coconut and coconut milk

Coconut contains healthy fats and electrolytes that help improve the quality of breast milk. Consuming coconut pieces, coconut milk, or using coconut oil in cooking supports lactation while also hydrating the body.

8. Dalia

Rich in fibre, iron, and B-vitamins, dalia is easy to digest and provides sustained energy. When cooked with milk and nuts, it serves as a wholesome meal that can gently stimulate milk production while keeping the mother nourished.

9. Raw papaya

Raw papaya acts as a natural galactagogue and digestive aid. It can be steamed, stir-fried, or added to soups and sabzis. Its enzymes not only assist in postpartum digestion but also help in boosting breast milk supply.

Rich in substances that support milk production, these foods can naturally enhance the quantity and quality of breast milk when combined with a balanced diet and adequate hydration.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.