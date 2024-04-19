Prenatal Vitamins: Know Benefits And Important Nutrients To Consume During Pregnancy

The daily requirement of certain vitamins and minerals increases during pregnancy

Intake of all essential nutrients becomes more important than ever during pregnancy. Consumption of a healthy, well-balanced diet helps in the proper development of the baby. However, it can often become difficult to meet all nutritional requirements during pregnancy.

The daily requirement of certain vitamins and minerals increases during pregnancy which cannot be fulfilled through diet alone. Therefore, doctors encourage all pregnant women to take their prenatal vitamins.

Prenatal vitamins are supplements that help provide the baby with all essential nutrients for healthy growth and development. These supplements help cover any nutritional gaps in the diet. Prenatal vitamins reduce the risk of several pregnancy-related complications. Here, let's understand the benefits of taking prenatal vitamins, essential nutrients to focus and more.

Benefits of taking prenatal vitamins

These supplements help vegans and vegetarians get all essential nutrients

Taking prenatal vitamins may reduce the risk of birth defects

Reduces the risk of your child developing spina bifida and neural tube defects

Helps prevent iron-deficiency anemia

Provides all essential nutrients required for your child's development

Lowers the risk of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes

Common nutrients to focus

1. Folic acid

It is usually advised to take folic acid while planning pregnancy as well as during pregnancy. Folic acid helps reduce your baby's risk of neural tube defects. Folic acid is a B vitamin that the cells need for the growth and development of the baby.

2. Calcium

The baby requires calcium for proper development of bones, teeth, muscles and nerves. Therefore, expecting mothers must consume enough calcium. It will also prevent mothers from losing their bone density as the baby might use calcium for adequate development.

3. Iron

The body requires high doses of iron during pregnancy. Therefore, pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing iron-deficiency anaemia. Adding enough iron supplements to the diet can help reduce the risk of preterm delivery, low birth weight and infant mortality. Adequate iron levels also help ensure an optimal supply of blood and oxygen to the fetus.

4. Vitamin D

It is essential to take vitamin D supplements on a daily basis during pregnancy. Vitamin D assists in the absorption of calcium. it is also essential for your bones, brain, cardiovascular health, immunity and respiratory health.

5. Protein

During pregnancy, your blood volume increases, and you are growing new tissues and a new life. Therefore, your daily protein requirement also increases.

Other essential nutrients

Along with these, a pregnant woman may also require vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids, choline, iodine and more according to the existing health status of the mother.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.