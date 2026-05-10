Precision Pregnancy: How New Gene Tests Are Saving Mothers And Babies

Pregnancy care is now being transformed from its traditional, observational monitoring approach into a proactive, precision-led process, thanks to antenatal genomics. This enables the early diagnosis of genetic disorders, improving prevention strategies and facilitating informed reproductive choices, while boosting maternal-foetal care. By using advanced techniques such as NIPT (non-invasive prenatal testing), carrier screening and foetal exome sequencing, doctors can detect a broad range of chromosomal and monogenic (involving a single gene) disorders. Thereby, prospective parents are empowered with critical information before the birth of their baby.

Origins and Evolution of Antenatal Care

From simple age-based risk assessments and karyotyping (a lab test that examines the entire set of chromosomes) in the 1960s, prenatal genetic diagnostics has evolved into high-resolution CMA (chromosomal microarray analysis) and NGS (next-generation sequencing). This transition allows the detection of sub-microscopic structural variations and single-gene mutations, moving away from merely pinpointing common disorders (such as Down syndrome) towards complete foetal genome analysis.

The Significance of Genetic Testing in Early Disease Detection

In simple words, antenatal genomic evaluation deals with the analysis of foetal DNA to identify genetic disorders within the uterus. Genetic testing remains critical for the early detection of diseases, allowing the identification of potential health risks before any symptoms arise. By analysing genetic mutations associated with certain conditions, like cancer or hereditary disorders, such tests offer valuable insights into an individual's predisposition to specific ailments.

Early detection via genetic testing allows proactive healthcare measures, such as preventive treatments, lifestyle modifications and regular monitoring. These steps can substantially improve outcomes. However, since genetic testing does not always provide conclusive results, consulting a specialist is important to understand the outcomes. Informed decisions can then be made about future health management.

Testing involves various methods such as screening tests, diagnostic tests and expanded carrier screening (ECS). Screening tests are based on the mother's blood to check for common genetic disorders, whereas diagnostic tests refer to invasive procedures done through foetal cells for a decisive analysis of specific conditions. ECS checks whether the parents are carriers of countless recessive disorders, enabling risk assessment even in the case of non-consanguineous couples (those who are not close blood relations).

These tests matter today because of the rising cases of rare disorders and the current diagnostic gaps that may have negative outcomes for aspiring parents. Although rare diseases are infrequent individually, as the term indicates, they collectively affect around 1% of births. As traditional screening often overlooks such disorders, it leaves major diagnostic gaps. In a recent case handled by Dr Nitika Sobti and Dr Shrinidhi Nathany of Fortis Healthcare, antenatal genomic testing helped identify a rare and severe genetic disorder (biallelic HMOX1 deficiency) in the early stages of pregnancy. This was a most timely intervention that helped in preventing potential trauma for the prospective parents.

Why Early Detection is Imperative for Prevention

Early molecular diagnosis supports prenatal interventions, informed decision-making and prevention. In the first, prenatal interventions help in certain conditions that can be treated within the uterus, including enzyme replacement therapy for lysosomal storage diseases. In the second, parents have the option of deciding whether to proceed with the pregnancy or prepare for a baby with special needs. In the third, identifying the carrier status permits PGT (preimplantation genetic testing) in future pregnancies. In this way, only unaffected embryos will be transferred.

Since antenatal genomics is based on a multidisciplinary approach backed by counselling, it calls for close collaboration between gynaecologists, geneticists, genetic counsellors and foetal medicine specialists. Pre- and post-test counselling is vital in helping hopeful parents negotiate complex, usually uncertain, findings like VUS (Variants of Uncertain Significance).

Genomics Outlook in Maternal-Foetal Care

The future of genomics in maternal-foetal care lies in moving towards cell-based NIPT, AI-enabled diagnostics and long-reading sequencing. Cell-based NIPT involves isolation of the intact foetal cells from the mother's blood for direct, high-accuracy analysis. AI-powered diagnostics requires the use of machine learning to decode complex genomic data and then predict phenotypes. Signifying an observable trait of an organism, phenotype refers to common traits, like height or hair colour, or to the presence or absence of some disease. Coming to long-reading sequencing, it provides higher resolution for complex structural variants.

Antenatal genomics is steadily moving towards informed, patient-centric care. In obstetrics, the practice allows a transition from reactive monitoring to predictive, preventive care. Through its rapid, accurate molecular diagnoses, families are being empowered to make informed and ethical choices. Eventually, it will help improve neonatal outcomes and lower the overall burden of rare disorders.

(By Dr Nitika Sobti, Senior Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Dr Shrinidhi Nathany, Consultant, Molecular Hematology and Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram)

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