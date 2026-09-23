High blood pressure is a common, often overlooked health issue. However, uncontrolled blood pressure can be more harmful than you think. Uncontrolled blood pressure is a significant risk factor for heart disease. Hypertension can also contribute to other serious health consequences, including stroke, kidney damage, vision loss and metabolic syndrome. Managing high blood pressure typically involves a combination of lifestyle modifications and medication. Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, shared a detailed guide to controlling high blood pressure. "Your BP is telling you more than you think. It's not just about the salt shaker. Your food, sleep, stress, movement, weight, age, family history and overall health can all influence your blood pressure," Dr. Chopra wrote in the caption of the post.

Tips to lower blood pressure naturally

1. Cut back on salt and processed foods

Reducing your sodium intake can significantly support healthy blood pressure. Consider these mindful changes:

Choose fresh, whole foods over packaged and ultra-processed items

Opt for alternatives to chips and salty snacks

Limit processed meats and ready-made sauces and meals

By minimising hidden sodium, you can positively impact your blood pressure.

2. Eat more blood pressure-friendly foods

Transform your meals by focusing on whole, nutrient-dense foods. Make an effort to include:

Potatoes and sweet potatoes

A variety of fruits and vegetables

Legumes and beans

Whole grains

These foods are rich in potassium and fibre, both of which help maintain healthy blood pressure.

3. Don't forget magnesium

Magnesium is vital for normal muscle, nerve, and cardiovascular function. Enhance your diet with magnesium-rich foods:

Nuts

Seeds

Legumes

Spinach

Whole grains

Focusing on whole foods is key, and consider supplements if necessary to meet your needs.

4. Move more

You can boost your health without a complicated workout routine. Aim for around 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week. "That could be simply - A 30-minute brisk walk five days a week," the cardiologist recommends.

Regular movement can promote healthy blood pressure and support your cardiovascular system.

5. Sleep well and manage stress

Make it a priority to get 7-9 hours of quality sleep, and carve out time for relaxation. Try incorporating:

Deep breathing techniques

Meditation practices

Gentle forms of movement

A consistent sleep routine

Nurturing a calmer mind and promoting better sleep can lead to a healthier heart and improved overall well-being.

"Some factors you can change. Others you can't. But knowing what's affecting your numbers is the first step to managing them. Know your numbers. Know your risk. Take action early," Dr. Chopra concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.