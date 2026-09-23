Actor Kartik Aaryan has received his first National Award for his performance in Chandu Champion. The actor was presented with the honour by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Wednesday, marking an important milestone in his career. The National Awards ceremony also broke from tradition this year as it was hosted in Gujarat for the first time, instead of Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, which has traditionally been associated with the event. Kartik's National Award comes after a physically demanding transformation for Chandu Champion, in which he portrayed Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The actor had lost 18 kg as part of his preparation for the 2024 sports drama and underwent an intensive fitness and lifestyle regimen for the role. As the film completed two years since its release, Kartik looked back at the experience and revealed that the weight he lost was only a small part of what he gained during the journey.

Kartik Aaryan's 18-Kg Transformation For Chandu Champion

As reported by NDTV, stepping into the role of Murlikant Petkar required Kartik to make a significant change to his physique. He lost 18 kg and underwent extensive training to convincingly portray the athlete's physicality, determination, and resilience. However, the actor has said that the transformation was about much more than changing his appearance. "The 18 kilos I lost were nothing compared to everything I gained," Kartik wrote in an Instagram post while reflecting on the film. He also described Chandu Champion as the most special film of his life and recalled the physical and emotional demands of preparing for the character. "To play Murlikant Petkar, I had to become someone I'd never been before. Every early morning, every drop of sweat, every moment of self-doubt on set, it wasn't acting. It was living," he wrote.

What Kartik Said About His Fitness Journey

For Kartik, the preparation involved more than following a weight-loss plan. He also had to embrace the discipline and mindset required to portray an athlete whose life was shaped by adversity and perseverance. Reflecting on the story of Murlikant Petkar, the actor wrote about how setbacks can eventually become achievements. "The scars that become medals, setbacks that become comebacks," Kartik wrote, describing what the film meant to him. He also looked back at the beginning of his journey with the character.

"Two years ago, I stepped into the shoes of a man the world had forgotten, and he ended up reminding me of everything I believed in," he wrote.

Why Film Transformations Should Not Be Copied

Kartik's 18-kg weight loss may inspire people interested in fitness, but dramatic celebrity transformations need to be viewed in context. Actors preparing for demanding roles often work with professional trainers, nutritionists and medical teams. Their diets, workouts and recovery routines can be specifically structured around the requirements of a film role and may not be suitable for the general public. Rapid or excessive weight loss can also come with risks, particularly when it involves severe calorie restriction or excessive exercise. Losing weight too quickly may contribute to muscle loss, fatigue and nutritional deficiencies, while potentially affecting overall health and recovery.

The appropriate amount and pace of weight loss varies from person to person. Factors such as starting weight, body composition, medical history, diet and physical activity all need to be considered.

What Does Sustainable Weight Loss Look Like?

For most people, healthy weight management is not about achieving a dramatic transformation within a short period. A sustainable approach generally involves a balanced diet that provides adequate protein and other essential nutrients, along with regular physical activity and resistance training where appropriate.

Sleep and recovery are also important parts of the process. Instead of focusing solely on the number on the weighing scale, maintaining muscle mass, improving strength and building habits that can be sustained over time are important aspects of a healthy fitness journey. This is particularly important when celebrity transformations create unrealistic expectations about how quickly the body can change.

The Story Behind Chandu Champion

Kartik's National Award also brings attention back to the story that inspired his transformation. Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a former soldier and Paralympic athlete who overcame major challenges to achieve sporting success. Portraying Petkar required Kartik to commit to the physical demands of the character while also understanding the determination and resilience that defined his journey. The actor's 18-kg weight loss was one of the most visible aspects of his preparation, but his own reflections suggest that the experience had a much deeper impact on him.

Kartik Aaryan's first National Award for Chandu Champion has once again put the spotlight on the actor's preparation for the role. His 18-kg weight loss was a significant part of his physical transformation into Murlikant Petkar, but Kartik says the experience gave him much more than a changed physique. While celebrity fitness transformations can be inspiring, dramatic weight loss undertaken for a film role should not be considered a standard fitness blueprint. For most people, healthy weight management is better approached through balanced nutrition, regular exercise, adequate recovery and professional guidance when required.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.