Weight loss is a common goal for many individuals. Both diet and exercise directly influence your weight loss efforts. Strategic diet planning directly drives weight loss success. Instead of relying on willpower or restrictive fad diets, planning shifts the focus to structural habits like maintaining a steady caloric deficit, optimising macronutrient distribution, and preventing impulsive snacking. When you consume fewer calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight, you create a calorie deficit, which leads to weight loss. By mapping out meals in advance, you stabilise energy levels, manage metabolic health, and establish an environment where healthier food choices become the default option. Additionally, a balanced diet can help regulate hormones that control hunger and satiety, making it easier to manage cravings and portion sizes.
Neha Parihar, a fitness coach who lost 22 kgs, shared a complete vegetarian diet plan that can help you lose 5 kgs in 4 weeks in an Instagram video. If you are eager to shed some kilos, here's the complete diet plan for weight loss.
Vegetarian diet plan for weight loss
Day 1
- Breakfast: 2 small besan chillas with mint chutney
- Lunch: 1 bowl of dal, 1 roti, lauki ki sabzi, and a salad
- Snack: 1 whole fruit (apple, guava, or orange)
- Dinner: Vegetable soup with paneer or tofu
Day 2
- Breakfast: 2 small moong dal chillas with half a cup of curd
- Lunch: 1 bowl of rajma, 6 tablespoons of rice, and a salad
- Snack: 1 glass of coconut water or buttermilk
- Dinner: 1 bowl of khichdi with half a tablespoon of ghee
Day 3
- Breakfast: Vegetable oats upma with half a cup of curd
- Lunch: 1 bowl of chole, 1 roti, and a salad
- Snack: A handful of roasted chana
- Dinner: 1 bowl of dal, sauteed vegetables, and one-fourth cup of curd
Day 4
- Breakfast: Greek yogurt with berries or one apple
- Lunch: 1 bowl of vegetable khichdi, curd, and a salad
- Snack: 1 whole fruit (apple, guava, or orange)
- Dinner: 1 bowl of moong dal and vegetable sabzi
Day 5
- Breakfast: Sprouted moong dal with cucumber, carrot, and some lemon
- Lunch: 1 bowl of paneer sabzi, 1 roti, and sautéed vegetables
- Snack: 1 small bowl of roasted makhana
- Dinner: 1 bowl of lentil soup with sauteed vegetables
Day 6
- Breakfast: 2 small idlis with half a bowl of sambar
- Lunch: 1 bowl of sambar, 6 tablespoons of rice, and poriyal
- Snack: 1 glass of buttermilk
- Dinner: Curd with roasted vegetables
Day 7
- Breakfast: Besan chilla or tofu scramble with veggies
- Lunch: 1 bowl of dal, 6 tablespoons of rice, bhindi sabzi, and a salad
- Snack: 1 square of dark chocolate or 1 whole fruit
- Dinner: Soup with paneer or tofu and veggies
Pro tip: Walk for 10 minutes after lunch and dinner
"Because real transformation doesn't come from complicated meal preps; it comes from how you eat the food you already grew up on. Your dal, roti, sabzi, poha, curd, eggs, and chaas aren't the problem - the structure around them is," Ms Parihar wrote in the caption of the video.
A well-planned diet can significantly affect weight loss efforts. By focusing on nutritious, low-calorie foods and maintaining a balance of macronutrients, individuals can effectively manage their weight. For those choosing a vegetarian diet, the emphasis on whole, plant-based foods can provide numerous health benefits and facilitate a more sustainable approach to weight loss.
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