Weight loss is a common goal for many individuals. Both diet and exercise directly influence your weight loss efforts. Strategic diet planning directly drives weight loss success. Instead of relying on willpower or restrictive fad diets, planning shifts the focus to structural habits like maintaining a steady caloric deficit, optimising macronutrient distribution, and preventing impulsive snacking. When you consume fewer calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight, you create a calorie deficit, which leads to weight loss. By mapping out meals in advance, you stabilise energy levels, manage metabolic health, and establish an environment where healthier food choices become the default option. Additionally, a balanced diet can help regulate hormones that control hunger and satiety, making it easier to manage cravings and portion sizes.

Neha Parihar, a fitness coach who lost 22 kgs, shared a complete vegetarian diet plan that can help you lose 5 kgs in 4 weeks in an Instagram video. If you are eager to shed some kilos, here's the complete diet plan for weight loss.

Vegetarian diet plan for weight loss

Day 1

Breakfast : 2 small besan chillas with mint chutney

: 2 small besan chillas with mint chutney Lunch : 1 bowl of dal, 1 roti, lauki ki sabzi, and a salad

: 1 bowl of dal, 1 roti, lauki ki sabzi, and a salad Snack : 1 whole fruit (apple, guava, or orange)

: 1 whole fruit (apple, guava, or orange) Dinner: Vegetable soup with paneer or tofu

Day 2

Breakfast : 2 small moong dal chillas with half a cup of curd

: 2 small moong dal chillas with half a cup of curd Lunch : 1 bowl of rajma, 6 tablespoons of rice, and a salad

: 1 bowl of rajma, 6 tablespoons of rice, and a salad Snack : 1 glass of coconut water or buttermilk

: 1 glass of coconut water or buttermilk Dinner: 1 bowl of khichdi with half a tablespoon of ghee

Day 3

Breakfast : Vegetable oats upma with half a cup of curd

: Vegetable oats upma with half a cup of curd Lunch : 1 bowl of chole, 1 roti, and a salad

: 1 bowl of chole, 1 roti, and a salad Snack : A handful of roasted chana

: A handful of roasted chana Dinner: 1 bowl of dal, sauteed vegetables, and one-fourth cup of curd

Day 4

Breakfast : Greek yogurt with berries or one apple

: Greek yogurt with berries or one apple Lunch : 1 bowl of vegetable khichdi, curd, and a salad

: 1 bowl of vegetable khichdi, curd, and a salad Snack : 1 whole fruit (apple, guava, or orange)

: 1 whole fruit (apple, guava, or orange) Dinner: 1 bowl of moong dal and vegetable sabzi

Day 5

Breakfast : Sprouted moong dal with cucumber, carrot, and some lemon

: Sprouted moong dal with cucumber, carrot, and some lemon Lunch : 1 bowl of paneer sabzi, 1 roti, and sautéed vegetables

: 1 bowl of paneer sabzi, 1 roti, and sautéed vegetables Snack : 1 small bowl of roasted makhana

: 1 small bowl of roasted makhana Dinner: 1 bowl of lentil soup with sauteed vegetables

Day 6

Breakfast : 2 small idlis with half a bowl of sambar

: 2 small idlis with half a bowl of sambar Lunch : 1 bowl of sambar, 6 tablespoons of rice, and poriyal

: 1 bowl of sambar, 6 tablespoons of rice, and poriyal Snack : 1 glass of buttermilk

: 1 glass of buttermilk Dinner: Curd with roasted vegetables

Day 7

Breakfast : Besan chilla or tofu scramble with veggies

: Besan chilla or tofu scramble with veggies Lunch : 1 bowl of dal, 6 tablespoons of rice, bhindi sabzi, and a salad

: 1 bowl of dal, 6 tablespoons of rice, bhindi sabzi, and a salad Snack : 1 square of dark chocolate or 1 whole fruit

: 1 square of dark chocolate or 1 whole fruit Dinner: Soup with paneer or tofu and veggies

Pro tip: Walk for 10 minutes after lunch and dinner

"Because real transformation doesn't come from complicated meal preps; it comes from how you eat the food you already grew up on. Your dal, roti, sabzi, poha, curd, eggs, and chaas aren't the problem - the structure around them is," Ms Parihar wrote in the caption of the video.

A well-planned diet can significantly affect weight loss efforts. By focusing on nutritious, low-calorie foods and maintaining a balance of macronutrients, individuals can effectively manage their weight. For those choosing a vegetarian diet, the emphasis on whole, plant-based foods can provide numerous health benefits and facilitate a more sustainable approach to weight loss.

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