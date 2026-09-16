Weight loss is a common goal for both men and women. However, weight gain is also a significant concern for many individuals, especially those who find it difficult to maintain a healthy weight or who experience unintentional weight loss. Several factors can contribute to challenges in gaining weight, including a fast metabolism, stress, and underlying health conditions.

Consuming more calories is the fundamental driver of weight gain because it creates a caloric surplus, meaning you provide your body with more energy than it burns. This extra energy is stored by the body, leading to an increase in overall mass. However, relying solely on food can lead to gaining mostly fat. Exercise is essential for gaining healthy weight because it directs those extra calories toward building lean muscle mass instead of storing them as body fat.

Exercise for weight gain

Gaining weight safely and looking fit requires a combination of a caloric surplus and structured physical activity. Exercise, particularly strength training, plays a vital role in gaining healthy weight. Resistance training helps build muscle mass, which is denser than fat. By incorporating a routine that includes weights or bodyweight exercises, individuals can ensure that the weight gained comes from increased muscle rather than excess body fat. Cardiovascular exercise can also be beneficial, particularly if done in moderation, as it helps maintain overall health and fitness without burning too many calories and prevents the sluggishness often associated with rapid weight gain.

Here are some tips for effective weight gain:

Aim for a clean surplus

Try to include multiple meals and snacks throughout the day to increase caloric intake. Eat 300 to 500 calories above your maintenance level each day for steady, controlled weight gain.

Prioritise protein

Ensure adequate protein in your diet to support muscle growth. Consider incorporating protein shakes or smoothies for an easy calorie boost. Consume roughly 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily to support muscle growth.

Eat calorie-dense, whole foods

Focus on foods like nuts, seeds, avocados, lean meats, dairy products, and whole grains that offer a high number of calories along with essential nutrients.

Strength training

Commit to a regular strength training routine at least 2-3 times a week to build muscle. Consistently increase the weight, repetitions, or sets in your workouts over time to force your muscles to adapt and grow.

Emphasise compound lifts

Base your workouts around movements that recruit multiple large muscle groups at once, such as squats, deadlifts, overhead presses, and rows.

Limit excessive cardio

Keep high-intensity cardiovascular training to a moderate level so it doesn't accidentally burn off your necessary caloric surplus.

By focusing on these strategies, individuals can work towards achieving their weight gain goals in a healthy and effective manner. However, if you're struggling to gain weight, consider speaking with a dietitian or nutritionist for personalised advice tailored to your specific needs.

When people try to put on weight, doing resistance or strength training ensures they gain healthy muscle mass rather than just body fat. It also helps stimulate a healthy appetite.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.