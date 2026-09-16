Mumbai is witnessing a rise in cases of Plasmodium falciparum malaria, which is one of the most dangerous forms of malaria. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health department, the city has recorded a sharp increase in cases from 375 in 2015 to 2,382 in 2025, a 535% rise over 10 years. The share of falciparum infections among the city's total malaria cases has also increased substantially, from 5.5% in 2015 to 25.3% in 2025.

The increase comes against the backdrop of a seasonal rise in mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai. According to a report in The Times of India, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist, said that this increase has occurred post Covid, and it is largely by labour migration from east India and Chhattisgarh. He said, "Gadchiroli is another district where we have observed a similar trend and matching labour migration patterns. Mumbai also sees a year-on-year increase because of the high prevalence of Anopheles mosquitoes."

Dr Hemalata Arora, internal medicine specialist at Nanavati Hospital, said, "Haemoglobin drops dramatically, alongside kidney dysfunction. In the first two days, one cannot easily distinguish between different fevers. But high-grade fever along with dehydration, nausea and vomiting calls for an immediate doctor visit."

What Is Falciparum Malaria?

Falciparum malaria is an infection caused by the parasite Plasmodium falciparum. It is one of the five Plasmodium species known to cause malaria in humans and is considered the deadliest malaria parasite. The parasite enters the bloodstream after an infected mosquito bites a person and then multiplies in red blood cells. One reason this becomes severe is that the infected red blood cells can stick to the walls of the small blood vessels. This can impact blood flow to important organs, especially the brain and kidneys.

What Are The Symptoms?

The early symptoms of falciparum malaria may not always look unusual. They can include:

Fever

Chills or shivering

Headache

Muscle and body aches

Weakness and fatigue

Sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of appetite

Abdominal discomfort

How Is It Different From Other Types Of Malaria?

Malaria can be caused by different parasites, including P. falciparum and P. vivax. Both can cause significant illness, but P. falciparum is linked to severe malaria and rapid deterioration. Unlike some other forms of malaria, falciparum infection can produce very high parasite levels in the blood and affect multiple organs. It can also cause serious complications even when the illness initially appears similar to a routine fever. This is why identifying the parasite through blood testing is important rather than relying only on symptoms.

Why Is Falciparum Malaria So Dangerous?

The major concern with falciparum malaria is how quickly the infection can worsen. WHO states that if P. falciparum malaria is not treated within 24 hours, it can progress to severe disease and death. The parasite can affect circulation and vital organs, leading to serious complications.

Severe malaria can cause cerebral malaria, in which the brain is impacted. This may result in confusion, altered consciousness, seizures or coma. Other complications include severe anaemia, breathing difficulties, low blood sugar, jaundice, kidney problems, abnormal bleeding and circulatory collapse. In adults, multiple-organ failure can occur.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Certain groups of people are more vulnerable to severe malaria. These include young children, pregnant women, people with HIV/AIDS and individuals who have little or no acquired immunity to malaria. Travellers and people entering areas where malaria transmission occurs can also face greater risk if they lack partial immunity. Pregnant women need special attention because malaria during pregnancy can increase the risk of complications, including premature delivery and low birth weight.

How Is It Diagnosed And Treated?

Doctors can confirm malaria using parasite-based tests, including microscopy or rapid diagnostic tests. Testing is important because malaria symptoms can overlap with dengue and other infections. For P. falciparum, WHO recommends artemisinin-based combination therapies as the main treatment for uncomplicated infection. Severe malaria requires urgent medical care and appropriate antimalarial treatment, which may also involve intravenous medicines. Treatment should not be delayed when falciparum malaria is suspected and confirmed.

How Can Malaria Be Prevented?

Preventing mosquito bites remains important, particularly during the monsoon.

Remove stagnant water: Empty water from buckets, flowerpots, coolers, discarded containers and other places where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

Empty water from buckets, flowerpots, coolers, discarded containers and other places where mosquitoes can lay eggs. Use mosquito protection: Apply an appropriate mosquito repellent and use screens, nets and other barriers, particularly in dengue-affected areas.

Apply an appropriate mosquito repellent and use screens, nets and other barriers, particularly in dengue-affected areas. Wear covered clothing: Loose, long-sleeved shirts and long trousers can reduce exposed skin and mosquito bites.

Loose, long-sleeved shirts and long trousers can reduce exposed skin and mosquito bites. Keep surroundings clean: Regularly inspect homes, balconies, terraces and nearby areas for containers holding water. Community-level cleaning is also important because eliminating breeding sites can reduce the mosquito population.

Regularly inspect homes, balconies, terraces and nearby areas for containers holding water. Community-level cleaning is also important because eliminating breeding sites can reduce the mosquito population. Do not ignore fever: During a dengue outbreak, sudden fever with severe body aches, headache, rash or pain behind the eyes should not automatically be dismissed as flu. Early medical evaluation can help identify dengue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.